Met Office issues further warnings as Wales braces for heavy rain

The Met Office has issued further weather warnings for the start of the new working week as Wales braces for more heavy rain.

Thunder, lightning and hail marked the official end to summer over the weekend, with the autumn equinox on Sunday afternoon signalling the start of the new season.

Rain warnings have been in place all weekend with a fresh yellow alert having come into effect at midnight to last all of Monday (September 23), covering large parts of Wales.

An amber warning sweeping close to the Welsh boarder came into force at 5am and will last until 9pm.

Cool air

Some affected areas could see 100 to 120mm of rain and forecasters warned there may be more warnings in the week ahead.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist, Frank Saunders said: “Following on from the heavy rain that some of us have seen on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, the new working week begins with rain across a large swathe of England and Wales.

“It’s likely that some parts of this area will be worse affected than others – it all depends on where, and if, the weather system responsible for the heavy rain stalls and pivots.

“However, within this warning period – which encompasses two rush hours – some localities will probably see between 50 and 80 mm of rain, while there’s the possibility that a few could experience in excess of 100mm of rain.

“Where this happens, this brings the potential for travel disruption and localised flooding.”

Areas that do see heavy rain may result in some disruption with some communities cut off by flooded roads.

Flood water and spray could cause difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

The forecaster warned of possible power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses with delays or cancellations to train and bus services possible.

Temperatures are set to drop to below-average levels for the time of year across the country during the forthcoming week as northerly winds will start to push their way in to parts of Scotland.

With temperatures slipping down into the low teens in places, the cool and cold air will eventually reach many areas of the UK.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

