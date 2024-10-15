Met Office issues heavy rain warning for large parts of Wales

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for heavy rain across large parts of Wales today.

Forecasters say heavy downpours on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning may lead to some travel disruption and flooding in places.

Up to 80mm of rain is expected to fall within hours in some areas.

The yellow weather warning will remain in place from 6pm tonight (October 15) until Wednesday lunchtime (October 16) and covers Cardiff, Swansea, Wrexham, Aberystwyth, Carmarthen, Monmouth and Powys.

The Met Offie has warned there is a chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses and small chance that some communities could be temporarily cut off by flooded roads.

Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services and spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️ Rain across parts of Wales, northwest England and southwest England Tuesday 1800 – Wednesday 1200 Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/tV1IS19vsp — Met Office (@metoffice) October 15, 2024

Met Office Chief Meteorologist, Matthew Lehnert said: “Yellow National Severe Weather Warnings for rain have been issued for southeast Northern Ireland, Wales and western parts of England on Tuesday night and Wednesday. A few places within these warning areas may see as much as 50-80 mm of rain fall in 6 hours.”

There will be further bands of rain or showers moving across the country going into the rest of the week.

Although temperatures will trend down a little it will generally remain mild for the time of year.

