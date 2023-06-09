Met Office issues second weather warning for thunderstorms across Wales

The Met Office has issued a further yellow weather warning for thunderstorms across Wales on Sunday in addition to a similar warning issued for Saturday afternoon.

The first weather warning for heavy rainfall and thunderstorms has been issued for the whole of Wales on Saturday (June 10) and will remain in place from 14:00 – 21:00.

The second weather warning for heavy and thundery rainfall between 12:00 – 21:00 on Sunday was issued today along with warnings from forecasters that some areas could see torrential rainfall triggered by high temperatures.

Forecasters have warned of the potential for sudden flooding on roads and of homes and businesses.

The Met Office said thundery showers may continue across Wales into Monday.

Parts of England are predicted to be hotter than Marbella, Ibiza and Tenerife in the coming days as a “plume of warm air” moves in from the south, triggering thundery showers.

Temperatures are predicted to hit 30C in the south east of England on Saturday and again across the south on Sunday.

Forecast Met Office spokesperson Stephen Dixon said: “What we see later in the forecast and today is the start of a bit of a change in tide through the weekend, which will see temperatures increase, but also increase the chances of some impactful, thundery showers for some. “As we move into Sunday, that risk really persists in terms of thundery downpours being possible. “A second yellow thunderstorm warning has been issued from midday on Sunday through to 9pm on Sunday.” The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued an amber alert for hot weather in the West Midlands, East Midlands, East of England, South East and South West. It means the impact of the heat is “likely to be felt across the whole health service … and the wider population, not just the most vulnerable”.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

