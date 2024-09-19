Met Office issues thunderstorm warnings for Wales

The Met Office has issued back to back thunderstorm warnings for parts of Wales tomorrow and into the weekend.

While north Wales will initially remain dry, heavy showers and thunderstorms could cause some disruption on Friday (September 20) in the lower half of the country.

Heavy rain

A yellow weather warning has been issued by the Met Office and will remain in place from 12pm on Friday until 8pm.

On Saturday (September 21), the forecaster has issued another yellow warning for thunderstorms affecting the whole of Wales.

It will remain in place from 1am on Saturday until 11.59pm.

“While many places will remain dry, thunderstorms and heavy showers could cause some disruption on Friday and Saturday in a few places,” the Met Office said.

Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

Power cuts

Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services

There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.

The forecaster warned there is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds which could cause a danger to life.

