Met Office issues warning as Wales braces for high winds

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning as Wales braces for high winds this weekend.

It comes following back to back heavy rain alerts in force across large parts of the country earlier this week leading to travel disruption and flooding.

The forecaster has now issued a new warning for strong winds across a large part of Wales and southwest England which could cause some disruption on Sunday (September 29).

The yellow weather alert will remain in place from 9:00am until 11:59pm.

Waves

The Met Office has warned that during this time it’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and large waves

A spokesperson said: “Travel disruption is expected with possible delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport. Bus and train services could be also affected with some journeys taking longer and delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges are likely. Some short term loss of power and other services is also possible.”

On Friday (September 27) Natural Resources Wales (NRW) issued a flood alert for areas around the River Severn from Newtown to the Severn-Vyrnwy Confluence.

People living in the area are warned that flooding of low-lying land and roads is expected due to the heavy rainfall currently affecting the area.

NRW says it is continuing to monitor the situation.

