Met Office issues warning for thunderstorms in Wales

The Met Office has issued a warning for thunderstorms across parts of Wales this weekend.

The yellow weather warning covers parts of mid and north Wales with forecasters predicting heavy showers and thunderstorms which could lead to disruption.

The warning will come into force at 2pm tomorrow (September 9) and will remain in place until 9pm on Saturday night.

Warm weather

Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures and there is a chance of delays cancellations to train and bus services.

There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.

The Met Office has warned that there is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.

The warning comes following a week of warm weather in Wales but temperatures are expected to dip at the start of next week.

