Met Office issues yellow rain warning for parts of Wales

Parts of Wales will be battered by heavy downpours in a wet and cool start to the week, the Met Office has said.

A yellow weather warning for rain has been issued by forecasters for south Wales this evening (July 8).

The warning is in place from 6pm on Monday until 3am on Tuesday and covers areas including Carmarthen, Swansea, Merthyr Tydfil, Aberdare, Cardiff, Newport and St David’s.

Delays

Most of the warning area will see around 20 to 40mm of rain, while areas on higher ground could see up to 70mm.

Delays and cancellations to public transport should be expected, the forecaster said.

Spray and flooding on roads is likely to make journey times longer and interruption to power supplies and other services is likely.

Showers and sunny spells are expected across the north of Wales on Monday and Tuesday.

Brighter weather is forecast in south Wales towards the beginning of next week but the risk of heavy showers still persists in some areas, the forecaster said.

Andrea Bishop, spokesperson for the Met Office said: “The first half of this week is unsettled – wet and cool is a trend to hopefully some better conditions by the weekend, although you’ve still got sort of sunny spells but with showers in places.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

