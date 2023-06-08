Met Office issues yellow warning for all of Wales

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms on Saturday afternoon covering all of Wales.

The warning, which is in place from 2pm to 9pm, states: “Whilst many places will be largely dry, thunderstorms with heavy rain and hail are likely to develop in some places on Saturday afternoon.”

The Met Office has said the downpours will be heavy and thundery at times and there is a small chance they could lead to homes and businesses being flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.

Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and there is also a slight chance of power cuts and delays or possibly even cancellations to rail services.

The warning comes following forecasts for warm weather across Wales on Friday and into the weekend with temperatures to reach the mid 20’s.

This will be comparatively mild compared to England where heat health alerts have been issued in some parts as temperatures are set to hit 30C this weekend.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

