Met Office issues yellow warning for snow and ice across parts of Wales

06 Mar 2023 1 minute read
A yellow weather warning for snow and ice has been issued for large parts of Wales

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow and ice across large parts of Wales.

A band of rain arriving on Monday evening is likely to turn to snow leading to difficult travel conditions in some places.

The forecaster has warned some roads and railways are likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train.

The yellow weather warning will be in place from 21:00 GMT on Monday until 10:00 GMT on Tuesday.

The Met Office warned people should take care on icy surfaces in case of slips and falls as untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths could become treacherous.

The local authorities affected by the yellow weather warning are Merthyr Tydfil, Vale of Glamorgan, Blaenau Gwent, Bridgend, Caerphilly, Cardiff, Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion, Monmouthshire, Neath Port Talbot, Newport, Pembrokeshire, Powys, Rhondda Cynon Taf, Swansea, and Torfaen.

