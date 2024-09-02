Met office issues yellow weather warning for all of Wales

Thunderstorms are set to hit Wales this week as forecasters warned we are unlikely to “see the return of summer”.

A yellow weather warning has been issued by the Met Office covering all of Wales, central and northern England and a large part of Scotland. Up to 80mm of rain may fall in the worst affected areas in eastern Scotland.

Some affected areas may see up to 40mm of rainfall in less than an hour as well as lightning strikes, hail and a risk of flash flooding, the forecaster said.

National Resources Wales has issued flood alerts for the Afon Leri and Dyfi catchments.

Showers are expected to continue into Tuesday morning, but conditions are expected to be “a lot brighter and a lot more settled” than Monday with “sunnier spells” across south-west England, Wales and northern England, the weather service added.

Rainfall

The forecast for Wednesday is “sunshine and showers”, with most rainfall concentrated in Wales and England accompanied by a small chance of thunder and highs of 24C in south-east England.

Liam Eslick, meteorologist at the Met Office, said: “There could be quite a bit of change by the time we get to the latter part of the week – so it looks like it’s going to remain unsettled.

“We’re not looking likely that we’ll see the return of summer as it’s now meteorological autumn as we’ve started September.

“We’re still seeing the effects of summer even though it is technically meteorological autumn.”

“We still have got that heat coming off the surface of the Earth, and with that warmer, more humid air coming off the continent as well – it’s not unusual that we see thunderstorms around this sort of time (of year),” he added.

