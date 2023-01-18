Met Office issues yellow weather warning for ice and snow across most of Wales
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow and ice across large parts of Wales.
The country saw school closures on Wednesday morning after snow and ice on roads made surfaces treacherous.
Frequent wintry showers are expected to continue throughout the day and a further 2cm – 5cm of snow is possible and surfaces will remain icy.
The warning covers most of Wales and will stay in place from Wednesday 1200 GMT – Thursday 1200 GMT.
Disruption is expected and journeys on roads and railway lines may take longer.
The Met Office has warned people should take care on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.
