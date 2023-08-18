Met Office names second storm of August

Very strong and gusty winds are expected in parts of Wales this weekend as the Met Office name the second big storm of August.

Storm Betty is expected to bring winds of up to 60mph and yellow weather warnings are in place from Anglesey to Pembrokeshire.

Heavy rain will also bring the potential for some disruption.

The yellow “be aware” warning will remain in place between 6pm on Friday and midday on Saturday.

The Met Office has warned there could be some damage to buildings such as tiles being blown from roofs.

Road, rail, air and ferry services could also be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible

Power cuts also possible with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.

