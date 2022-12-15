Met Office warn of ‘blizzard conditions’ as more snow and ice to come for Wales over the weekend

The Met Office have warned of more snow and ice to come for Wales over the weekend, with the possibility of “blizzard conditions” on higher ground due to strong winds.

A new yellow weather warning for Sunday covers most of mid and north Wales apart from the coastal areas.

A period of snow will lead to some disruption to travel and other activities, the Met Office said, but it will melt rapidly the next day.

They are warning of:

Possible travel delays on roads stranding some vehicles and passengers, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel.

Some rural communities could become cut off

Power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage

A chance of injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces

“A band of snow is expected to move northeast across the UK on Sunday, in most places lasting two to four hours before turning to rain,” the Met Office said.

“Places in the southwest of the warning area will be affected first. Temporary accumulations of 1-3cm to low levels, and perhaps locally 5-8cm across the Welsh mountains, with any snow starting to melt readily from late morning.”

They added: “In addition to the snow and ice, strong winds are expected across all parts, with gales or severe gales mainly across high ground. This will lead to blizzard conditions in some areas for a time.

“A brief period of freezing rain is also possible, most likely to impact areas from the Pennines northwards, with a consequent risk of ice accretion on structures and power lines.”

The warning lasts from 3am to 9pm on Sunday.

