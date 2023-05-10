Met Police apologises to Daniel Morgan’s family after documents discovered in locked cabinet
The Metropolitan Police has apologised to the family of murdered private investigator Daniel Morgan after documents relevant to the inquiry into his death were discovered in a locked cabinet in New Scotland Yard that had not been used for a number of years.
A total of 95 pages of material should have been disclosed to the Daniel Morgan Independent Panel, which was set up to look into the case and published its final report in June 2021, the force said.
A further 71 pages were identified that would have been provided to His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) as part of its subsequent inspection.
Daniel Morgan was killed with an axe in the car park of the Golden Lion pub in Sydenham, south-east London, on March 10 1987, and a string of unsuccessful investigations into his death have been mired with claims of corruption.
An independent panel set up to look into the case published a scathing report in June last year in which it accused the Met of “a form of institutional corruption” for concealing or denying failings over the unsolved murder.
Unacceptable
Assistant Commissioner Barbara Gray apologised on behalf of the force to Mr Morgan’s family.
“We fully acknowledge how unacceptable and deeply regrettable this situation is,” she said.
“We are working to understand what has taken place and any impact. We apologise to the family of Daniel Morgan and to the panel.”
The Met said its assessment found there are no evidential documents that relate to criminal investigations into the murder.
However, the Police Inspectorate has agreed to review the documents and the Met’s assessment of them.
The Met added that it remains in discussions with the Independent Office for Police Conduct.
Wow! Gosh! The Met discoveres it has cocked up! Cannot say that the story comes as much of a surprise given the latest round of illegal arrests, heavy handed behaviour and officials lying.
Good Lord!
The Met are usually so reliable!!
Police Forces across the country must have a thick book full of standard garbage to trot out when “apologising” to victims and families. They are a disgrace. Watched a C5 documentary this week about a murder committed in 1986 that got solved in 2021. Old Bill very smug about getting a “result” but the victims parents were dead before any closure was achieved.
I used to have an occasional drink in this pub in the late 70’s, a friend lived across the road. Over the handful of years I lived and drank in the area it became common knowledge that there were a couple of cops in every ‘nick’ on double wages. so a locked cabinet does not surprise me…
Was it South Wales Police who had the key all along….?