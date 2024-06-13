Support our Nation today - please donate here
News

Metal detectorist to sell ‘Nobby’ the Celtic fertility figure he found in a field

13 Jun 2024 2 minute read
Photo issued by Noonans of a bronze Celtic fertility figure discovered by metal detectorist Bob Jemmett in a ploughed field in Little Chishill, Cambridgeshire in September 2018.

A metal detectorist who unearthed a Celtic fertility figure which resembles the Cerne Abbas Giant is to sell it at auction.

Retired lorry driver Bob Jemmett found the bronze figure, which measures 37mm by 10mm, in a ploughed field in Little Chishill, Cambridgeshire.

The 75-year-old, of Manningtree, Essex, was at an organised rally when he made the discovery in September 2018.

He kept the figure, which he nicknamed Nobby, for years but has decided to sell after a recent burglary.

First Century BC

Recalling the day he found the figure, which is estimated to date from the first century BC, Mr Jemmett said: “The weather was appalling with the rain lashing down, but I persevered and received a lovely signal from my Minelab 3030 detector.

“Digging down four inches, I uncovered a small, bronze, nude, male figure, which featured a prominent erection similar to the Cerne Abbas Giant, that is carved into a hill in Dorset.

“The figure was identified as a Celtic fertility figure and published on the Portable Antiquities website and subsequently used as a logo by the rally organisers in their promotions.

“As a result, detectorists from all over Europe at rallies would ask me if they could see Nobby who I always keep in my pocket as a constant companion.”

The figure will be part of a sale of ancient coins and antiquities at Noonans Mayfair on Thursday June 20 from 10am.

It has a pre-auction estimate of up to £1,500.

Bald head

Nigel Mills, artefact and coin expert at Noonans, said: “This unique figure dates from the first century BC, he has an oversized bald head with deep sockets for eyes, wedges for arms and short legs.

“There is a loop behind for suspension.”

Photo issued by Noonans of a bronze Celtic fertility figure discovered by metal detectorist Bob Jemmett in a ploughed field in Little Chishill, Cambridgeshire in September 2018.

Mr Jemmett has been metal detecting for almost 30 years and is married with two daughters and eight grandchildren.

He hopes to use any money from the sale of the figure on home improvements.

Support our Nation today

For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Our Supporters

All information provided to Nation.Cymru will be handled sensitively and within the boundaries of the Data Protection Act 2018.