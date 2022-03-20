Michael Ball and special guests join forces with BBC Cymru Wales with free concert at WMC

West End legend Michael Ball will celebrate the return of live music to theatres with a star-studded show at Wales Millennium Centre later this month.

Taking to the stage with the star will be jazz and soul singer Gregory Porter, singer Charlotte Church, Grammy Award-winning songwriter Amy Wadge, and Amy Dowden from Strictly Come Dancing.

In the one-night event, Michael Ball – Showtime, Michael will perform a host of hit songs on stage, in the first televised event to take place at the venue’s Donald Gordon Theatre since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Tickets to the live performance on March 30 are free and it will be broadcast on the BBC later in the Spring.

Michael, whose mother is Rhondda born, said: “I always love coming home to Wales, and what a thrill to be back in the stunning Wales Millennium Centre.

“It was a career milestone for me to be asked to take part in the grand opening concert of the Donald Gordon Theatre back in 2004 – I even sponsored a seat in the stalls in memory of my Welsh gran Lillian – and it’s a pleasure to be back again to celebrate its re-opening after lockdown. It’ll be a night to remember!”

Showman

Nick Andrews, Head of Commissioning for BBC Wales, said: “We are absolutely delighted that audiences across the country will be able to enjoy this unmissable gala evening for free, whether they are joining us in the theatre or from the comfort of their own homes later this Spring.

“Michael is a fantastic showman, and he will undoubtedly put on an amazing show. He has spoken at length about his love for Wales after spending so much time here as a child, and I’m sure audiences will be keen to show that love back to him.

“As a country we really missed live theatre performances during the pandemic. Hosting this incredible lineup of performers is a fantastic way of celebrating the return of audiences and will live long in the memory.”

Tickets for this free event can be booked on the Wales Millennium Centre website at www.wmc.org.uk or through its ticket information phone line on 029 2063 6464.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

