Michael Sheen explains why he thinks the ‘strongest argument’ against Welsh independence doesn’t work
Michael Sheen has explained why he thinks the “strongest argument against” Welsh independence doesn’t stack up.
The Welsh actor, from Port Talbot, said the argument for independence wouldn’t be “so good” if it would be argued that the “country doesn’t need to be independent” because it’s “doing so well”.
He suggested that “nobody is making that argument in Wales really”, adding “that in itself tells a story”.
The Hollywood star also took aim at the “flaws in the political system where decisions are being made in London” by a political party that does not “have a great deal of sympathy for the sort of communities” where he is from.
He made the comments on The Hard Shoulder with Kieran Cuddihy on Newstalk, where he also spoke about his new film, ‘Last Train To Christmas’.
Cuddihy said: “And is it that sense of unfairness rather than a sense of nationalism that would drive your support for Welsh independence say? That we can make a fairer system here?”
Sheen replied: “Well I think there’s definitely flaws in the political system where decisions are being made in London by you know possibly a political party that doesn’t have a great deal of sympathy for the sort of communities that where I come from. There’s a flaw there.
“I think being represented means you have to truly be represented and I don’t think at the moment necessarily that communities in Northern Ireland or Scotland or Wales or indeed parts of England get the same sort of representation as other places do.
“I think the strongest argument against independence anywhere, whether it’s Wales or anywhere else would be: ‘Look how good you have it, Why would you risk that?’
“Nobody’s making that argument in Wales really and that in itself tells a story I think. So when it gets to the point where people can argue that a country doesn’t need to be independent because it’s having such a good time and doing so well and being so successful, that’s the moment I suppose that you go: ‘Oh ok, well then the argument for independence isn’t so good.’
“But that’s not where we’re at is it?”
Out of interest has michael ever gone on record as saying he supports welsh independence? Ive never actually heard him say that he does.
Yes. And he gives very good reasons for supporting it. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hxs64FRSkDY&ab_channel=OwenJones
Just look at this ONS data:
That’s under UK State Governance. The UK doesn’t work for Wales. Compare this to the data for GDP per head across the world. Nations smaller than 5 million have the highest GDP per head on average.
The argument that we’re better off in the UK doesn’t stack up. The UK Govt controls the levers on Fiscal and Macroeconomic policy. It decides capital expenditure. All of these things fail the Welsh economy. Successive UK Govt’s bear responsibility for the relative decline of the Welsh economy. Then they use this failure to tell us we’re too poor. They made us poor. Nothing will get better until we take our political power away from Westminster and use it ourselves to rebuild Wales.
Brilliant post! No one can say that “they” dont know where to sugar the plum.
The answer is Independence, when we shall invest in the place that really matters: Cymru!