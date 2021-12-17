Michael Sheen explains why he thinks the ‘strongest argument’ against Welsh independence doesn’t work

Michael Sheen has explained why he thinks the “strongest argument against” Welsh independence doesn’t stack up.

The Welsh actor, from Port Talbot, said the argument for independence wouldn’t be “so good” if it would be argued that the “country doesn’t need to be independent” because it’s “doing so well”.

He suggested that “nobody is making that argument in Wales really”, adding “that in itself tells a story”.

The Hollywood star also took aim at the “flaws in the political system where decisions are being made in London” by a political party that does not “have a great deal of sympathy for the sort of communities” where he is from.

He made the comments on The Hard Shoulder with Kieran Cuddihy on Newstalk, where he also spoke about his new film, ‘Last Train To Christmas’.

Cuddihy said: “And is it that sense of unfairness rather than a sense of nationalism that would drive your support for Welsh independence say? That we can make a fairer system here?”

Sheen replied: “Well I think there’s definitely flaws in the political system where decisions are being made in London by you know possibly a political party that doesn’t have a great deal of sympathy for the sort of communities that where I come from. There’s a flaw there.

“I think being represented means you have to truly be represented and I don’t think at the moment necessarily that communities in Northern Ireland or Scotland or Wales or indeed parts of England get the same sort of representation as other places do.

“I think the strongest argument against independence anywhere, whether it’s Wales or anywhere else would be: ‘Look how good you have it, Why would you risk that?’

“Nobody’s making that argument in Wales really and that in itself tells a story I think. So when it gets to the point where people can argue that a country doesn’t need to be independent because it’s having such a good time and doing so well and being so successful, that’s the moment I suppose that you go: ‘Oh ok, well then the argument for independence isn’t so good.’

“But that’s not where we’re at is it?”