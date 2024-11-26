Michael Sheen helps shine a spotlight on everyday heroes at Welsh Charity Awards

The Welsh Charity Awards 2024, took place Monday evening (25 November) at National Museum Cardiff, in the company of Michael Sheen – holding up a mirror to the challenges and solutions facing communities the length and breadth of Wales.

Coinciding with the first day of Welsh Charities Week, in a ceremony honouring a range of dedicated volunteers, groups and charities, the leading charity FareShare Cymru scooped the top prize, ‘Organisation of the Year’ for its innovative work in turning an environmental problem into a social solution, and successfully redistributing surplus food to over 260 community groups, providing 2.1 million meals per week to 28,295 people, saving the voluntary sector an estimated £2.6 million in Wales.

Named Fundraiser of the Year, was Beth Baldwin in partnership with Diabetes UK Cymru, who raised over £100,000 in memory of her son Peter, as part of the ‘Rewrite Peter’s Story’ Campaign, which provided vital Type 1 Diabetes resources to every GP in Wales, saving lives and driving lasting change.

In an emotional speech during the evening, Beth said: “Next January will be 10 years since my son, Peter, died from undiagnosed Type 1 Diabetes unnecessarily.

“In the last 10 years, we’ve campaigned with the amazing support of Diabetes UK Cymru to ensure that this happens to no other family. We’ve managed to save 15 lives that we are aware of.”

Beth continued: “Nothing, nothing can bring Peter back, ever, and I have to live with that. But I can, while I’m here, make a difference; I can use my voice, I can mobilise my community, I can utilise the support of an amazing charity and you guys in the room today to make sure that the four Ts of the onset of Type 1 Diabetes are widely known. Toilet. Thirsty. Tired. Thinner.

“If ever you, or your child, displays these symptoms, in isolation or together, please see a GP as soon as you can for a blood glucose finger prick test. The majority of you will be sent away, no problem, no diabetes.

“However, time is so critical. And 24 hours earlier, we could have saved Peter’s life. And I don’t want that happening to anyone else. So, please, if you take anything away from this evening: the four Ts –Toilet. Thirsty. Tired. Thinner. Thank you so much.”

Tireless efforts

Introducing the awards, legendary Welsh actor and WCVA President, Michael Sheen, said: “The tireless efforts of the voluntary sector is something that never ceases to amaze me.

“It is a wonderful reminder of all the positive things about Wales. Here, in this room, we have individuals and groups who have made a real difference in people’s lives, in every corner of our country, and beyond.

“I cannot wait to hear more about all the phenomenal work that’s gone on over the past year […] You are changing lives every day, and Wales … and indeed the world is a better place because of you.”

On winning Organisation of the Year, Sarah Germain, Chief Executive of FareShare Cymru, said: “I’m incredibly proud of our team of staff and volunteers who go above and beyond to turn an environmental problem into a social solution.

“The award goes much further than celebrating the achievements of FareShare Cymru, but also honours the achievements of our partners, supporters, volunteers and the community groups and charities that we support with food. It recognises the huge difference that each of them makes every day, and which FareShare Cymru’s food in some way helps them to achieve.”

Empowerment

Coming to the fore as a key theme this year was women’s equality and empowerment with St Giles Cymru winning the Health and Wellbeing award for its ‘Aspiring Champions’ project, which supports vulnerable young mothers (14 to 24 years) in Rhyl.

Also honoured for their extraordinary work in female healthcare were Young Volunteer of the Year, Molly Fenton, for her ‘Love Your Period’ advocacy campaign and Most Influential Small Organisation, FTWW (Fair Treatment for the Women of Wales), for their work on the NHS Wales Women’s Health Plan.

Another outstanding woman, who picked up a prize for her impactful contribution to society was Carmen Soraya Kelly (known as Soraya), who was named Volunteer of the Year, for her work empowering disadvantaged young people in south Wales.

Diversity

In a hotly contested category, Mudiad Meithrin was named Diversity Champion for its vital work advancing equality and anti-racism in Welsh-medium early childhood services, while The Outdoor Partnership was honoured for its use of the Welsh Language, particularly in having increased Welsh-speaking outdoor activities instructors from 4% to 25%.

Speaking at this year’s ceremony, at National Museum Cardiff, WCVA Chief Executive Lindsay Cordery-Bruce said: “The Welsh Charity Awards hold a mirror up to our society, reflecting both the deep challenges we face in Wales and the extraordinary solutions driven by our finalists tonight.

‘As we close the first day of Welsh Charities Week, it is fitting that we take a moment to celebrate their remarkable achievements and mark the outstanding contribution made by the voluntary sector in Wales. We are often the only lifeline available to the most vulnerable in our society and a true inspiration for all of us who are passionate about building a fairer, stronger Wales for tomorrow.”

Organised by WCVA (Wales Council for Voluntary Action), the Welsh Charity Awards is the only dedicated awards ceremony to celebrate the entire voluntary sector in Wales, recognising and celebrating the fantastic contribution charities, community groups, not-for-profits and volunteers make to Wales by highlighting and championing the positive difference we can make to each other’s lives.

Finalists and Winners

Volunteer of the year (aged 26 or over)

Hazel Lim

Matthew Steele

Carmen Soraya Kelly ** Winner

Carmen Soraya Kelly, known to her friends as Soraya, has made an incredible impact, providing essential resources and mentorship programmes that empower disadvantaged young people to take up employment, tackling both immediate needs and systemic inequalities, working with politicians, councils and health bodies.

Young volunteer of the year (aged 25 or under)

Molly Fenton ** Winner

Reece Moss Owen

Tyler Agyapong

Molly Fenton: Despite her own health challenges, she is an inspirational young volunteer and founder of the ‘Love Your Period’ advocacy campaign, who champions menstrual health in Wales by breaking stigmas and amplifying young voices in influencing critical policy discussions.

Fundraiser of the year

Milford Youth Matters

Tenovus Cancer Care: Challenge Event Team

Diabetes UK Cymru, campaign ‘Rewrite Peter’s Story’ ** Winner

Mudiad Meithrin Grants Team

Diabetes UK Cymru: The ‘Rewrite Peter’s Story’ campaign, in memory of Beth Baldwin’s son Peter, raised over £100k for the charity and provided vital Type 1 Diabetes resources to every GP in Wales, saving lives and driving lasting change.

Champion of diversity

Be.Xcellence CIC

Welsh Refugee Council

Mudiad Meithrin ** Winner

Mudiad Meithrin champions diversity by advancing equality and anti-racism in Welsh-medium early childhood services through training, diverse cultural resources, and inclusive initiatives, and has proven itself a leader in promoting fairness and belonging in Wales.

Use of the Welsh language

SPAN Arts

NSPCC Cymru Schools Service

The Outdoor Partnership ** Winner

The Outdoor Partnership (TOP) is a bilingual charity empowering Welsh-speaking communities to engage in outdoor activities through initiatives like Bant â Ni. TOP prioritises Welsh in all communications, and has increased Welsh-speaking instructors in the sector from 4% to 25%.

Most influential small organisation

Fair Treatment for the Women of Wales ** Winner

Carmarthenshire People First

Daring to Dream

Fair Treatment for the Women of Wales (FTWW) has significantly influenced female healthcare in Wales by advocating for policy changes and empowering individuals with lived experience to demand equitable treatment and improved health services, most notably in the NHS Wales Women’s Health Plan.

Health and wellbeing

St Giles Cymru – Aspiring Champions Project ** Winner

Megan’s Starr Foundation

Sporting Memories Wales

St Giles Cymru’s ‘Aspiring Champions’ Project supports vulnerable young mothers (14 -24) in Rhyl, utilising a lived experience model, led by remarkable support worker Stacey, who has transformed the lives of 32 families, helping them to break the cycle of poverty, addiction and abuse.

Organisation of the year

The Game Change Project CIC

Tempo Time Credits

FareShare Cymru ** Winner

Area 43

Kidney Wales

FareShare Cymru turns an environmental problem into a social solution through innovative, inclusive and sustainable programmes that redistribute surplus food to over 260 community groups, providing 2.1 million meals to 28,295 people weekly, saving the voluntary sector an estimated £2.6 million.

