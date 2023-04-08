Michael Sheen launches fundraiser to get Wales team to Homeless World Cup

A fundraising campaign to send Street Football Wales to the Homeless World Cup in the US has been launched by actor Michael Sheen.

The Homeless World Cup, which was spearheaded by Michael Sheen, hasn’t taken place since 2019 due to the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Now the ‘not for profit actor’ is keen to get the Wales men’s and women’s teams back onto the pitch and the global stage with a trip to a life-changing tournament in Sacramento, California this July.

Street Football Wales’ female and male squads use the positive power of football to raise the profile of social exclusion and homelessness on a national and global stage, as well as challenge the perceptions of people caught in social exclusion.

Sheen’s fundraising team, The White Curl has begun raising funds towards the preparation of the competition to support training costs and to buy appropriate training wear.

Journey

As well as a fundraising page, The White Curl has also organised an auction with 25 items available from football and rugby clubs in Wales as well as one-of-a-kind Michael Sheen signed items and a zoom call with the actor himself.

There are signed shirts from the first teams for the Wales men’s and women’s national teams, Cardiff City, Swansea City, WRU, and individual player shirts from Jess Fishlock, Jay Fulton, Rachel Rowe and Joe Allen.

A merchandise store will open immediately after the auction closes where supporters can purchase hoodies, shirts, bucket hats and other items designed by Sheen to represent Team Wales.

To purchase anything in the store will require a donation of the price directly to Street Football Wales.

Shipping is free and every penny goes directly to SFW. People can sign up to be notified when the store opens here.

For the players, taking part in national and international competitions and representing their country is not about just turning up and playing, it’s about the journey each player has gone through to reach the pinnacle of their involvement in Street Football.

Impact

The actor from Port Talbot is hoping that as many people in Wales as possible can find the auction and the fundraising page to help support team so the trip across the pond is as memorable as possible.

Michael Sheen said: “Street Football Wales achieves incredible change for homeless and socially excluded adults with the most complex lives and challenges.

“As a patron, my aim is to help the team in achieving the most impact possible so I am honoured to be supporting their work in sending Team Wales to the Homeless World Cup this summer.

“Together with The White Curl we’ve launched an auction and store to raise the vital funds our men’s and women’s squads will need to make the journey to California.

“This tournament can be life-changing for the players selected to represent Wales and my hope is that our community will come together to back our inspiring teams!”

