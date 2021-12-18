Michael Sheen launches scathing attack on Boris Johnson

Michael Sheen has launched a scathing attack on Boris Johnson.

The actor from Port Talbot described the UK Prime Minister as the “absolute worst of what politics can be”.

Sheen described the Tory politician as someone “who doesn’t seem to care or believe in anything other than his own advancement”.

He made the comments in an interview with The Independent, ahead of Last Train to Christmas, airing today on Sky Cinema.

Sheen said: “He’s the absolute worst of what politics can be. A man who doesn’t seem to care or believe in anything other than his own advancement, and, as a result of immense privilege, has been able to get to the most powerful position in the country and then doesn’t use it to make people’s lives better. Everything is a game to him.”

He added: “He seems to have no personal ethics, morals, beliefs, value system. So I will be immensely happy to see the back of him, not just from being prime minister but out of the political arena altogether.

“I hope he goes off and finds a job that has no influence whatsoever on anything in our cultural, social or economic life. And good luck to him with that.”