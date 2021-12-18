News

Michael Sheen launches scathing attack on Boris Johnson

18 Dec 2021 2 minutes Read
Boris Johnson. Picture by Cancillería Argentina (CC BY 2.0). Michael Sheen. By Rhododendrites (CC 4.0).

Michael Sheen has launched a scathing attack on Boris Johnson.

The actor from Port Talbot described the UK Prime Minister as the “absolute worst of what politics can be”.

Sheen described the Tory politician as someone “who doesn’t seem to care or believe in anything other than his own advancement”.

He made the comments in an interview with The Independent, ahead of Last Train to Christmas, airing today on Sky Cinema.

Sheen said: “He’s the absolute worst of what politics can be. A man who doesn’t seem to care or believe in anything other than his own advancement, and, as a result of immense privilege, has been able to get to the most powerful position in the country and then doesn’t use it to make people’s lives better. Everything is a game to him.”

He added: “He seems to have no personal ethics, morals, beliefs, value system. So I will be immensely happy to see the back of him, not just from being prime minister but out of the political arena altogether.

“I hope he goes off and finds a job that has no influence whatsoever on anything in our cultural, social or economic life. And good luck to him with that.”

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
11 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Philip Jones
Philip Jones
3 hours ago

Every day my dream of Michael Sheen becoming our first president edges closer to reality.

30
Reply
hdavies15
hdavies15
2 hours ago
Reply to  Philip Jones

Not really. He’ll need to stand for election like every other candidate. No divine right and anointing nonsense here. He is bang on the money about Johnson but you will find thousands of people with the ability to make a similar criticism. Are they all allowed to run too ? Do not be tempted to get carried away on some “coronation” bandwagon.

-3
Reply
Hogyn y Gogledd
Hogyn y Gogledd
1 hour ago
Reply to  hdavies15

But at least we can have a president, right?

3
Reply
hdavies15
hdavies15
31 minutes ago
Reply to  Hogyn y Gogledd

That’s the way to go, by democratic means.

0
Reply
Y Cymro
Y Cymro
3 hours ago

I agree with Michael Sheen. Boris Johnson is a plutocrat who assumes his highly privileged background means he can skirt rules everyone else has to abide by. Just look at his family. His father during the height of the pandemic went to Greece on the proviso that he was checking his property home, where in reality he went on holiday and pictured sunning himself on the beach. And even though he broke Covid restrictions, did not face any police investigation. Why, I ask?. One rule for us, no rules for them. And although the Brexit poster boy, Boris Johnson who… Read more »

Last edited 3 hours ago by Y Cymro
19
Reply
Mab Meirion
Mab Meirion
8 seconds ago
Reply to  Y Cymro

Y cymro, you deserve a chair for those words…

0
Reply
Leigh Richards
Leigh Richards
2 hours ago

The best way we can ‘see the back’ of johnson and ensure he has no influence whatsoever in our ‘social, economic and cultural life’ is for Wales to escape rule by westminster as soon as possible. Replacing the odious incompetent johnson with somebody else in downing street (tory or labour) will make no difference to us in wales. The experience of the last 100 years shows us that! Its a shame michael did not also say this in the interview

Last edited 2 hours ago by Leigh Richards
20
Reply
Hogyn y Gogledd
Hogyn y Gogledd
1 hour ago
Reply to  Leigh Richards

100 years? You missed off a zero.

4
Reply
Paul Hoskins
Paul Hoskins
2 hours ago

Michael Sheen’s comments encapsulates precisely all that is odious about the shape shifting charlatan Johnson. These faults have been evident for decades, yet a large body of people found them appealing. Hopefully now even those half wits are able to see him for what he is!

12
Reply
Mick Tems
Mick Tems
1 hour ago

Sheen for the Free Republic’s first president! Send the lying, self-serving, incompetent, lazy, uncaring, cowardly tory b*****d to jail and throw away the key.

2
Reply

Our Supporters

All information provided to Nation.Cymru will be handled sensitively and within the boundaries of the Data Protection Act 2018.