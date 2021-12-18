Michael Sheen launches scathing attack on Boris Johnson
Michael Sheen has launched a scathing attack on Boris Johnson.
The actor from Port Talbot described the UK Prime Minister as the “absolute worst of what politics can be”.
Sheen described the Tory politician as someone “who doesn’t seem to care or believe in anything other than his own advancement”.
He made the comments in an interview with The Independent, ahead of Last Train to Christmas, airing today on Sky Cinema.
Sheen said: “He’s the absolute worst of what politics can be. A man who doesn’t seem to care or believe in anything other than his own advancement, and, as a result of immense privilege, has been able to get to the most powerful position in the country and then doesn’t use it to make people’s lives better. Everything is a game to him.”
He added: “He seems to have no personal ethics, morals, beliefs, value system. So I will be immensely happy to see the back of him, not just from being prime minister but out of the political arena altogether.
“I hope he goes off and finds a job that has no influence whatsoever on anything in our cultural, social or economic life. And good luck to him with that.”
Every day my dream of Michael Sheen becoming our first president edges closer to reality.
Not really. He’ll need to stand for election like every other candidate. No divine right and anointing nonsense here. He is bang on the money about Johnson but you will find thousands of people with the ability to make a similar criticism. Are they all allowed to run too ? Do not be tempted to get carried away on some “coronation” bandwagon.
But at least we can have a president, right?
That’s the way to go, by democratic means.
I agree with Michael Sheen. Boris Johnson is a plutocrat who assumes his highly privileged background means he can skirt rules everyone else has to abide by. Just look at his family. His father during the height of the pandemic went to Greece on the proviso that he was checking his property home, where in reality he went on holiday and pictured sunning himself on the beach. And even though he broke Covid restrictions, did not face any police investigation. Why, I ask?. One rule for us, no rules for them. And although the Brexit poster boy, Boris Johnson who… Read more »
Y cymro, you deserve a chair for those words…
The best way we can ‘see the back’ of johnson and ensure he has no influence whatsoever in our ‘social, economic and cultural life’ is for Wales to escape rule by westminster as soon as possible. Replacing the odious incompetent johnson with somebody else in downing street (tory or labour) will make no difference to us in wales. The experience of the last 100 years shows us that! Its a shame michael did not also say this in the interview
100 years? You missed off a zero.
Michael Sheen’s comments encapsulates precisely all that is odious about the shape shifting charlatan Johnson. These faults have been evident for decades, yet a large body of people found them appealing. Hopefully now even those half wits are able to see him for what he is!
Sheen for the Free Republic’s first president! Send the lying, self-serving, incompetent, lazy, uncaring, cowardly tory b*****d to jail and throw away the key.