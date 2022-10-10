Michael Sheen named Homeless World Cup Champion

Welsh actor Michael Sheen, who has been selected as a Homeless World Cup Champion today, has described the previous Homeless World Cup in Cardiff as “one of the proudest and most humbling experiences I’ve witnessed”.

On October 10’s World Homeless Day, Michael Sheen became a Homeless World Cup Champion, joined by Cristina Rodlo, Hero Fiennes Tiffin, and Honey Thaljieh; they will support the Foundation across the next 12-months.

The Homeless World Cup is a football tournament with purpose and the much-loved tournament is returning next year, after last being held three years ago (2019) in Cardiff due to the pandemic.

Michael Sheen said: “The Homeless World Cup in Cardiff, 2019, was one of the proudest and most humbling experiences I’ve witnessed and been a part of for a very long time. I couldn’t be happier to have joined the Homeless World Cup as a Champion and to continue supporting this life-changing event.

“It’s a privilege to meet those taking part and to hear their extraordinary, inspiring stories. I can’t believe we haven’t had another tournament since 2019, I’m excited to see what next year has in store for the Homeless World Cup and everyone involved.”

‘World without homelessness’

Mel Young, founder and president of the Homeless World Cup, said: “Our tournament brings a sense of purpose to people who may feel like they’ve lost theirs and helps inspire them to change their lives. Today’s exciting announcement is the first of many as we aim to confirm and announce the host country and city for the tournament very soon.

“We are delighted to announce the signing of four global superstars who have joined our squad to further support us with our vision for a world without homelessness.

“Cristina, Hero, Honey and Michael are incredibly passionate about making a difference and supporting the work we do across the year, opening up discussions about this global issue.

“We are delighted to have them on board as we gear up for a busy and exciting 12-months with the return of our tournament and the continued good work we are doing with our global 70-plus Homeless World Cup Member Countries.”

The Homeless World Cup in 2023 is still being discussed between the Foundation and the host country and city. Once final, an announcement will be made as soon as possible.

The new champions are passionate about using the power of football to support and inspire people who are homeless to change their own lives and to change perceptions and attitudes towards people who are experiencing homelessness.

