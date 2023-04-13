Michael Sheen raises over £11k with auction to help Wales get to the Homeless World Cup

Emily Price

Michael Sheen’s fundraising campaign to help send the Wales team to the Homeless World Cup in the US has raised over £11,000.

The campaign was launched by the ‘not for profit’ actor from Port Talbot last week with the aim to help put the Wales men’s and women’s teams on the global stage with a trip to a life-changing tournament in Sacramento, California this July.

Sheen and his fundraising team, The White Curl, set up a fundraising page and an online auction where people could bid for various items such as signed polaroids of the Twilight actor – one of which depicted Sheen in a star jump at Margam Park which sold for a staggering £555.

The auction exceeded The White Curl’s goal of £10,000 and 23 lucky bidders are now looking forward to receiving their Sheen / football related items.

Another polaroid featuring a beaming Michael Sheen sold for £450 and an original signed drawing of a Welsh dragon by Sheen raked in a colossal £676.

Drawing

But the most desired item of the auction was a private Zoom call with the actor himself which sold for £1,400 and raised the most out of all the other auction items.

A Wales shirt signed by Sheen raised £1,300 and player Jess Fishlock’s signed Wales shirt raised £1000.

Other items sold included signed shirts from the first teams for the Wales men’s and women’s national teams, Cardiff City, Swansea City, WRU, and individual player shirts.

The much needed funds will help towards the team’s preparation of the competition and will support training costs as well as helping to provide the appropriate training wear.

Journey

For the players, taking part in national and international competitions and representing their country is not about just turning up and playing, it’s about the journey each player has gone through to reach the pinnacle of their involvement in Street Football.

Michael Sheen said: “It’s inspiring to see so many people joined in on the auction and helped to spread the word online. I’m proud of the work The White Curl have done to make this such a success and excited to keep the ball rolling with our upcoming online store!”

Non profit organisation, The White Curl, which raises money for charities and causes supported by Sheen will open an online store on Saturday April 22nd to continue with the fundraising.

“Thrilled”

The store will feature items with Michael’s dragon design as well as Street Football Wales merchandise to represent the team from wherever you are in the world.

Merchandise will include hoodies, shirts, bucket hats, pins and purchasing an item will require a direct donation to the Street Football Wales fundraiser.

Items will be shipped for free to anywhere in the world.

To keep up to date on the store opening, visit here: https://www. thewhitecurl.com/store

Director of The White Curl, Lynn McNally said: “We’re thrilled that we were able to exceed our auction goal and we can’t thank everyone enough for joining in! We had bids coming in from all over the world and we’re just pleased that the mission of Street Football Wales has resonated with so many. We hope to see everyone back again next week for the store launch!”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

