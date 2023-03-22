Michael Sheen refuses to cross picket line in solidarity with striking staff

Michael Sheen refused to cross a picket line at the University of South Wales in Cardiff yesterday after meeting striking workers outside.

The acting star was in the welsh capital to visit the city centre campus when he stopped to talk to the picket line.

Sheen spoke to the striking staff from the UCU (University and College Union) – and subsequently refused to cross their picket line in a show of solidarity with the union.

The UCU, is the union representing academic and professional staff in higher education, and is taking industrial action at universities across the UK.

Branch chairman Terry Driscoll told the Morning Star Online: “It’s not every day you encounter a celebrity on the picket line but this was a tremendous act of solidarity by a highly respected member of the Welsh community.

“Refusing to cross our picket gave a major boost to the morale of striking workers not just at the university, but to our members in Wales and the UK.”

Striking worker Peter Jachimiak added: “I’m currently on strike as a UCU member, and this happened at the university campus that I’m based at. Nice one, Michael, as we always knew you were a good ‘un, and one of us.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

