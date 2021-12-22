Michael Sheen responds to suggestion that ‘nationalism could turn toxic’
Michael Sheen has responded to a suggestion that nationalism could turn “toxic” in Wales.
The Welsh actor, who lives in Port Talbot, was asked if he was worried it could happen on The Hard Shoulder with Kieran Cuddihy on Newstalk, as they discussed Welsh independence.
In response, the Hollywood star said anything can turn toxic, it depends on how you approach it”, but added that “basic unfairness has to be addressed”.
He also argued that “the fight to have better representation is a noble” one, and told the radio host that he’d assumed that “things are not toxic already”.
Cuddihy asked: “Do you worry though about nationalism turning toxic, that it can and that this island is a great example of it?”
Michael Sheen responded: “Well of course anything can turn toxic, it depends on how you approach it. But I think basic unfairness has to be addressed, one way or the other, and if they don’t then you know things do become toxic.
“The suggestion there that you make is that things are not toxic already. We’re not talking about something where everything is fair and working perfectly and then these awful nationalists are trying to make everything toxic. I think there’s just a basic sense of feeling like maybe there’s a different way and it should be tried because maybe things aren’t working as well as people would hope.
“But you know obviously not everybody feels that way. There’s still a majority of people certainly in Wales we’re told that don’t feel that way.
“But basic representation has been the history of politics in this country and you know the fight to have better representation is a noble fight.”
One look at Yescymru in the last few months and you’ll see its already turned pretty toxic.
That’s what happens when AngloBrit cultural influences invade and subvert a movement. The damage done to YC was caused by people with only a passing interest in Wales. They were pursuing other agendas and they remain a big distraction.
Certain types of nationalism are definitely toxic. Like that of Adolf, Mussolini and other Axis partners. Nowadays you only have to look at the exceptionalism of the Anglo Brit UK as typified by the Tory party to see evidence of toxicity and Starmer’s “left” is not much better.
What I would say is, if we are denied independence then it will turn toxic.
Excellent answer from a fantastic ambassador for our nation. There’s a certain irony that this question came from an Irishman, but hey ho! At least we can all sleep safely in our beds knowing that British nationalism hasn’t got a molecule of toxicity about it. Nadolig Llawen Barbados!