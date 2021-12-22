Michael Sheen responds to suggestion that ‘nationalism could turn toxic’

Michael Sheen has responded to a suggestion that nationalism could turn “toxic” in Wales.

The Welsh actor, who lives in Port Talbot, was asked if he was worried it could happen on The Hard Shoulder with Kieran Cuddihy on Newstalk, as they discussed Welsh independence.

In response, the Hollywood star said anything can turn toxic, it depends on how you approach it”, but added that “basic unfairness has to be addressed”.

He also argued that “the fight to have better representation is a noble” one, and told the radio host that he’d assumed that “things are not toxic already”.

Cuddihy asked: “Do you worry though about nationalism turning toxic, that it can and that this island is a great example of it?”

Michael Sheen responded: “Well of course anything can turn toxic, it depends on how you approach it. But I think basic unfairness has to be addressed, one way or the other, and if they don’t then you know things do become toxic.

“The suggestion there that you make is that things are not toxic already. We’re not talking about something where everything is fair and working perfectly and then these awful nationalists are trying to make everything toxic. I think there’s just a basic sense of feeling like maybe there’s a different way and it should be tried because maybe things aren’t working as well as people would hope.

“But you know obviously not everybody feels that way. There’s still a majority of people certainly in Wales we’re told that don’t feel that way.

“But basic representation has been the history of politics in this country and you know the fight to have better representation is a noble fight.”