Michael Sheen ‘shouldn’t have had to’ save the Welsh National Theatre, says Plaid Cymru

Meg Davies

Rhun ap Iorwerth, leader of Plaid Cymru, has criticised the Welsh Government for their lack of funding for culture in Wales, saying Michael Sheen ‘shouldn’t have had to’ save the Welsh National Theatre.

His comments follow Michael Sheen’s announcement earlier this month that he would be self-funding a Welsh National Theatre, following government cuts to Arts Council Wales.

The National Theatre Wales “ceased to exist” after their final curtain came down in December, due to £1.6m in cuts to its core funding from Arts Council Wales.

‘Deeply worrying’

The Plaid Cymru leader said: “Under successive Labour Governments, Wales has slipped to the bottom of the European league table on cultural spend.”

Across Europe, governments spend 1.5% of their budget on the cultural sector, whereas in Wales it’s 0.15% – a tenth of the average European spend.

Iorwerth stated that “The lack of government support for the sector is deeply worrying.”

He explained that the government’s lack of support led to “one individual stepping in to the government’s work for it” referring to Michael Sheen’s decision to self-fund the Welsh National Theatre.

Sheen recently became the theatre’s artistic director after deciding to pay for the project himself.

‘Sense of shame’

Rhun ap Iorwerth noted Mr Sheen’s “deep commitment to Wales and Welsh culture”.

The Plaid Cymru leader asked the First Minister “whether she felt a sense of shame that the lack of her government’s support for culture had led to this”.

He also questioned her on whether she would “continue to outsource the work of her government”.

FM Eluned Morgan emphasised the “need to prioritise” and make “tough decisions” as she addressed the government cuts to the cultural sector.

‘New dawn’

Sheen recognised the importance of retaining a Welsh National Theatre, and said that self-financing it initially would allow it to stand “on its own two feet”.

Speaking to Nation.Cymru, he described the launch of the Welsh National Theatre, as “a new dawn for theatre in Wales”.

“We want to help create a world where the stories of Wales help us make sense of tomorrow. Where the people of Wales understand their power to change society thanks to the spark of a performance on our stage. Where Wales is respected as a nation with a powerful voice and a story to tell.”

