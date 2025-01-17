Michael Sheen ‘shouldn’t have had to’ save the Welsh National Theatre, says Plaid Cymru
Meg Davies
Rhun ap Iorwerth, leader of Plaid Cymru, has criticised the Welsh Government for their lack of funding for culture in Wales, saying Michael Sheen ‘shouldn’t have had to’ save the Welsh National Theatre.
His comments follow Michael Sheen’s announcement earlier this month that he would be self-funding a Welsh National Theatre, following government cuts to Arts Council Wales.
The National Theatre Wales “ceased to exist” after their final curtain came down in December, due to £1.6m in cuts to its core funding from Arts Council Wales.
‘Deeply worrying’
The Plaid Cymru leader said: “Under successive Labour Governments, Wales has slipped to the bottom of the European league table on cultural spend.”
Across Europe, governments spend 1.5% of their budget on the cultural sector, whereas in Wales it’s 0.15% – a tenth of the average European spend.
Iorwerth stated that “The lack of government support for the sector is deeply worrying.”
He explained that the government’s lack of support led to “one individual stepping in to the government’s work for it” referring to Michael Sheen’s decision to self-fund the Welsh National Theatre.
Sheen recently became the theatre’s artistic director after deciding to pay for the project himself.
‘Sense of shame’
Rhun ap Iorwerth noted Mr Sheen’s “deep commitment to Wales and Welsh culture”.
The Plaid Cymru leader asked the First Minister “whether she felt a sense of shame that the lack of her government’s support for culture had led to this”.
He also questioned her on whether she would “continue to outsource the work of her government”.
FM Eluned Morgan emphasised the “need to prioritise” and make “tough decisions” as she addressed the government cuts to the cultural sector.
‘New dawn’
Sheen recognised the importance of retaining a Welsh National Theatre, and said that self-financing it initially would allow it to stand “on its own two feet”.
Speaking to Nation.Cymru, he described the launch of the Welsh National Theatre, as “a new dawn for theatre in Wales”.
“We want to help create a world where the stories of Wales help us make sense of tomorrow. Where the people of Wales understand their power to change society thanks to the spark of a performance on our stage. Where Wales is respected as a nation with a powerful voice and a story to tell.”
So Plaid don’t want private philanthropy to pay for this new theatre company? They would if in government say to Michael Sheen, put your money back in your pocket. Instead Plaid would raid the health, education or perhaps social care budget to pay for this new theatre company?
Old-style neo-liberal thinking, Llyn… 1920s, 1880s, take your pick.
And there ain’t enough ‘private philanthropy’ around to properly fund the health, education and social care budgets either!
Nor many of the other aspects of our society being left to rot under the ideological blindness of Labour-Tory-Reform regime.
Our people, our communities, our small businesses need a better deal. Rhun ap Iowerth and Plaid are on the right track to provide it.
So from what public service(s) would you like this money taken to pay for this?
The ministers expenses pot, the few million the Royal family cost might be able to spare a few quid, or even a billion or so from the HS2 project??
All our wealth is being taken out of our country by the UK government in central taxation. If we were allowed control over our economy here in Wales we would have the investment for what we need. For example, our transport is struggling yet the budget for railways which we contribute to through UK taxation is spent in HS2 and London. Would any other country allow this to happen ? Another example, our large retail chains have stores in Wales, they are profitable, however when declare their profits it is attributed as an English income. This is lost to Wales.… Read more »
Brava, Michael Sheen! As any ful kno (ie. not the miserable and incompetent Rachel Reeves or her fellow travellers in the Single Transferable Party) that investing in people (health, education, culture) has a large positive multipliers. A government worthy of its name would dump this neo-liberal capitalist model as it doesn’t work for the vast majority of people. Only the 1 – 10%, and most of them feel guilty about the deprivation they see around them. Not only is this model ineffectual and inefficient, it is immoral to treat people with such contempt! Allowing them to be cold, hungry and/or… Read more »
I don’t think the Reform(UK) party will be any good.
It is fascist in nature and predatory against Cymru.
Reform is silent when it was proven that Tata Steel reduced production and jobs at Port Talbot due to UK’s Brexit withdrawal from the European Single Market and tariff zone.
Reform should be kicked out of Wales before this year and certainly before the next Senedd general election.
This could be Mr Sheen’s next step in his and the country’s destiny…
Does Michael Sheen have to make the news every day!
Indeed he should, I’ve noticed that the most awful of humanity find that he’s some sort of Kryptonite.
I once saw a Nigel Farage supporter burst into flames just by mentioning Michael Sheen.
Beats reading about our ineffectual political class any day.
Not only should he not have been the one to save it, but the government doesn’t even seem that grateful for it. In fact, sometimes it almost feels like they snub him—after all the effort, energy, and money he’s poured into his country! But this goes beyond just material help; Sheen is genuinely in love with his country. He’s always trying to promote and protect the culture and beauty of Wales in every way. He could’ve stayed and lived the good life in Hollywood, but instead, he chose to return to his homeland, he’s raising his family there and doing… Read more »