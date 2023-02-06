Michael Sheen sums up being Welsh in birthday Tweet
Michael Sheen has described being Welsh and being lovely as the same thing in a birthday Tweet.
The ‘not for profit’ actor turned 54 on Sunday which was quickly dubbed ‘International Michael Sheen Day’ by best selling author Neil Gaiman.
Coraline author, Gaiman Tweeted: “It is international Michael Sheen day. Please do something Welsh to celebrate. Or just be lovely.”
Michael Sheen replied: “Same thing, of course. Love you,” followed by a heart emoji.
The Twilight star born in Newport and raised in Port Talbot declared himself a ‘not for profit actor’ in 2021 and has since began donating his salary profits to various charities as well as urging others lucky enough to earn a decent salary to “step up and help” as “talent is everywhere, opportunity is not.”
Most recently, Sheen’s donation of £10,000 to Arts and Homelessness International was praised for giving homeless creatives the chance to showcase their skills and receive paid work.
