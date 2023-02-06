Support our Nation today - please donate here
News

Michael Sheen sums up being Welsh in birthday Tweet

06 Feb 2023 1 minute read
Michael Sheen. Picture by Gage Skidmore (CC BY-SA 2.0).

Michael Sheen has described being Welsh and being lovely as the same thing in a birthday Tweet.

The ‘not for profit’ actor turned 54 on Sunday which was quickly dubbed ‘International Michael Sheen Day’ by best selling author Neil Gaiman.

Coraline author, Gaiman Tweeted: “It is international Michael Sheen day. Please do something Welsh to celebrate. Or just be lovely.”

Michael Sheen replied: “Same thing, of course. Love you,” followed by a heart emoji.

The Twilight star born in Newport and raised in Port Talbot declared himself a ‘not for profit actor’ in 2021 and has since began donating his salary profits to various charities as well as urging others lucky enough to earn a decent salary to “step up and help” as “talent is everywhere, opportunity is not.”

Most recently, Sheen’s donation of £10,000 to Arts and Homelessness International was praised for giving homeless creatives the chance to showcase their skills and receive paid work.

Hywel
Hywel
5 hours ago

National Treasure. Put him in after MD retires – Cymru’d end up a much nicer place to live.

2
Reply
Mab Meirion
Mab Meirion
4 hours ago

Ed, there has been a massive earthquake in the Middle East…

0
Reply

