Michael Sheen tells social media user impersonating him to ‘f**k off’

Emily Price

Welsh actor Michael Sheen has told a social media user pretending to me him to “fuck off” after a fake account using his name and image encouraged a single mother to inbox them.

The false account on X, formerly Twitter, uses the same name, blue heart emoji and the same profile images currently used by the Twilight star’s official X account.

On Saturday (May 11), the real Michael Sheen responded to 31 year old fan Abbie Louise thanking her for a “lovely letter”.

He said: “Thank you for your lovely letter Abbie. Sending love to you and your daughter.”

This is someone pretending to be me. Always be careful. Except the person doing this. They don’t need to be careful. They need to fuck off. https://t.co/W1mWJNZIJx — michael sheen 💙 (@michaelsheen) May 14, 2024

‘Crying’

The Sheen fan shared the comment saying: “Omg is this real I think I’m actually crying that he read my letter this honestly means so much to me.”

However, in the comments section beneath her post the fake Sheen X account, which on face value appeared to be the Welshman himself, responded to Abbie saying: “Inbox me.”

The actor, who hails from Port Talbot in south Wales, shared the post with an f-word for the imposter and a warning to fans.

‘Be careful’

On X he said: “This is someone pretending to be me. Always be careful. Except the person doing this. They don’t need to be careful. They need to fuck off.”

The f-bomb response received almost 2,000 likes within an hour of it being posted.

The rogue account, which was set up this month, only has one follower and has encouraged another woman to get in touch with the comment, “inbox me x” left on a separate post.

