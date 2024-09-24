Michael Sheen to reprise role as smash hit Nye returns to Cardiff

Actor Michael Sheen will reprise his role playing one of Wales’ most influential figures following a sell-out run of the smash hit ‘Nye’ earlier this year.

The co-production between the National Theatre and Wales Millennium Centre will return to the Welsh capital for a strictly limited run at the Donald Gordon Theatre on 22 – 30 August 2025.

Michael Sheen will reprise his iconic title role of Aneurin ‘Nye’ Bevan, with further casting to be announced.

Tickets for the revival of the performance will be on public sale from Friday 11 October 2024.

Nye charts the life and legacy of Aneurin ‘Nye’ Bevan, a former coal miner from Tredegar who transformed the UK’s welfare state.

It is written by Welsh playwright and screenwriter Tim Price and directed by the National Theatre’s outgoing Artistic Director Rufus Norris.

From campaigning at the coalfield to leading the battle to create the NHS, Nye Bevan is often referred to as the politician who’s had the greatest influence on the UK without ever being Prime Minister.

Confronted with death, Nye’s deepest memories lead him on a mind-bending journey back through his life; from childhood to mining underground, Parliament and fights with Churchill in an epic Welsh fantasia.

The team behind this production once again includes Welsh artists Jess Williams (co-choreographer), Will Stuart(composer) and Francesca Goodridge (revival co-director).

The creative team is completed by set designer Vicki Mortimer, costume designer Kinnetia Isidore, lighting designer Paule Constable, co-choreographer Steven Hoggett, sound designer Donato Wharton, projection designer Jon Driscoll, casting by Alastair Coomer CDG and Chloe Blake, dialect coach Patricia Logue, company voice work Cathleen McCarron and Tamsin Newlands, consultant medical advisor Matt Morgan and associate lighting designer Lucy Adams.

Graeme Farrow, Wales Millennium Centre’s Chief Creative and Content Officer, said:

“With the perfect casting of Michael Sheen and powerful writing by Tim Price, combined with our own deep Welsh storytelling roots and the National Theatre’s producing brilliance, Nye undoubtedly struck a chord with audiences here in Cardiff and beyond.

“We’re thrilled to be giving Wales another chance next year to witness this epic, resonant theatrical experience.”

