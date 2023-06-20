Mid-Wales model car museum to host first ever car meet

A mid-Wales model car museum home to 5,000 classic model cars is set to host its first ever car meet and model valuation day.

Members of the Classic Vehicles Club will be showing off their vehicles alongside the museum, located inside the Connections Heritage Centre at Welshpool and Llanfair Light Railway on July 2.

Tickets for a train ride on the railway during the weekend of the event will include free entry to the model car collection.

A model car valuation specialist will attend to value any models that are brought along to the event.

There will be many surplus models, motoring books, memorabilia and magazines for sale and an impressive collection of more than 1,000 period prints on view, recently acquired from a generous local donor.

Originally established at Montgomery Institute in 2015, the museum began with a collection of around 2,000 models amassed by late motoring historian and model maker Gillian Rogers, of Trefnanney, near Welshpool, who sadly died on December 27 last year.

Ten other collections have since been loaned or given to the museum, including one from Canada, 1,000 Grand Prix and touring cars and a fine display of American cars.

For more information about the museum, visit www.cloverlandscarmuseum.com

Both Cloverlands and the Welshpool and Llanfair Light Railway are members of MWT Cymru, which represents more than 600 tourism and hospitality businesses across Powys, Ceredigion and Southern Snowdonia.

