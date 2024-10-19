Middle East Humanitarian Appeal raises over £600,000 in Wales

The Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) Middle East Humanitarian Appeal has raised over £600,000 in Wales since it launched on Thursday.

The appeal’s launch comes with almost two million people experiencing extreme hunger and food shortages in Gaza as the conflict continues, with the risk of famine becoming a reality, the DEC warned today.

A new food security forecast released by the global food monitor the IPC on 17th October show the risk of famine in Gaza persists, with the number of people facing ‘catastrophic’ levels of hunger expected to nearly triple between November 2024 and April 2025.

Crop fields

Over 70 percent of crop fields in the Gaza have been destroyed, reducing the availability of fresh foods. Access to medical care and clean water is scarce, and malnutrition levels are now ten times higher than before the conflict escalated.

Experts project that from now until August 2025 there be an estimated 60,000 cases of malnutrition in children between six months and five years-old.

Deaths from malnutrition have been reported in Gaza for several months now.

Since the conflict spread to Lebanon, over one million people have been displaced and many need emergency access to food as shelters cannot keep up with demand.

Poverty

Even before the conflict escalated, 80% of the population was living in poverty and many families were already facing hunger daily.

In the West Bank, the World Food Programme estimates that the escalation of violence could push at least 600,000 people into food insecurity.

The DEC, made up of 15 leading UK aid charities, launched its appeal in Wales on Thursday at the Senedd, and received a £100,000 donation from the Welsh Government.

At the UK level, the appeal has raised over £11 million. This includes donations from the public, DEC corporate partners and longstanding supporters.

Public donations to the appeal are being matched pound for pound by the UK government, as part of its aid match scheme.

Malnutrition

Madara Hettiarachchi Director of Programmes and Accountability, at the DEC, said: “The destruction of crops in Gaza means that access to fresh food has become severely limited, and the price of food available has become too expensive for many families to afford. Often, parents are going without meals to ensure their children have enough to eat.

“Despite the many challenges, our member charities have been responding throughout the past year to treat and prevent malnutrition in children, and provide food and nutritional support to people in Gaza. But as winter approaches the need is growing, and we urgently need more funds.

“The risk of famine is real. Without humanitarian access and support, hunger in Gaza will only increase.”

‘Devastating’

Natalia Anguera, Head of Middle East Operations for Action Against Hunger added: “The latest IPC report paints a devastating picture of the situation in Gaza. The persistent threat of famine and the staggeringly high levels of acute malnutrition are an alarming signal that time is running out for millions of people, especially as the cold sets in and spread of disease worsens.

“Since the beginning of the crisis, repeated airstrikes have devastated essential infrastructure, with bakeries, agricultural land, and markets being hit over 190 times, crippling Gaza’s ability to produce and access food. The decimation of livelihoods, the destruction of food systems, and the collapse of essential services are pushing Gaza to the brink of catastrophe.

“Action Against Hunger is committed to doing everything we can to provide life-saving support, but increased funding is urgently needed to prevent an even greater disaster.”

You can donate to the appeal by clicking here or Phone: 0330 123 0333 [Standard network charges apply]

