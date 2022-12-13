Midwives and maternity support workers in Wales vote for industrial action

Midwives and maternity support staff are the latest NHS workers in Wales to vote to take industrial action over pay.

Members of the Royal College of Midwives (RCM) voted by more than 9-1 in favour of strikes and other forms of industrial action on a turnout of 55.39%.

Julie Richards, director for Wales at the RCM, said midwives and maternity support workers (MSWs) in Wales were “exhausted”, adding: “The disappointing and unacceptable 4% pay offer simply reinforced their feelings of being overlooked and undervalued.

“Taking industrial action is always a last resort, and the decision taken by our members today shows just how desperate they are for policy makers to listen.

“The Welsh Government must now do so to get maternity services in Wales back on track and to stop the inevitable exodus of demoralised staff.”

The RCM said pay is the focus of the dispute but warned its members were “deeply concerned“ about rising demands in maternity services coupled with dwindling resources.

Ms Richards added: “This vote is a sign of the growing crisis in maternity services.

“We need to see more urgent action to tackle the issues it raised and to implement the solutions it put forward.

“Our members have not come to this decision lightly, indeed they will have taken it with very heavy hearts.”

