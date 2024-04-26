Millions secured for transport improvements

Ted Peskett Local Democracy Reporter

A council has confirmed that millions of pounds have been secured for work on footways, active travel routes, and 20mph zones.

Vale of Glamorgan Council said the £3.7m in funding from the Welsh Government will be spent on various transport initiatives including a project to make the area around Sully Primary School safer for pedestrians.

A breakdown provided by the council of where the money will be allocated shows that more than £500,000 will be set aside for 20mph zones.

Most of the money, more than £2m, will be allocated for active travel routes.

Safety

Vale of Glamorgan Council’s cabinet member for neighbourhood and building services, Cllr Mark Wilson, said: “Providing improved transport routes to and from schools is paramount for the safety of pupils and parents who use these regularly.”

The active travel funding is allocated exclusively for designated transport projects secured through a competitive bidding process open to local authorities across Wales.

Other footways connecting schools, shops, and transport hubs will also been improved with the funding.

The council did not name any of these other areas when asked. Funding will also go towards supporting the implementation of timed school street closures and the development of active travel routes.

Here is a breakdown of where funding will be allocated:

Active travel: £2,102,335

Road safety capital: £477,033

Road safety revenue: £52,100

20mph: £503,618

Safe routes in communities: £624,868

Deputy leader of the council and cabinet member for sustainable places, Cllr Bronwen Brookes, said: “The enhancements to our active travel routes not only align with our project zero initiative but also signify a significant step forward in promoting environmentally-friendly transport methods.

“By prioritising sustainable travel options we are not only reducing our carbon footprint but also ensuring a healthier and more vibrant community for generations to come.

“This funding injection underscores our unwavering commitment to sustainability and our dedication to creating a greener, more sustainable future for the Vale.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

