‘Mindless vandals’ blasted after playground set on fire in Wales

Rhiannon James, local democracy reporter

“Tens of thousands of pounds worth of damage” has been caused by “mindless vandals” after a playground was torched.

Fire crews were called to Woodfieldside playground, near Hall Street, Blackwood, at 10.35am on Friday, March 25 to find a “well-developed fire” which had spread to the playground equipment and rubber flooring. The blaze was put out by 12.10pm.

Cllr Roy Saralis, who is standing for re-election on May 5 in the Penmaen ward, said: “People in Woodfieldside are absolutely disgusted. The park was only reinstated two years ago.”

He added the park would now have to close for several months – during its most popular time of the year for children in the area.

Cllr Saralis said: “It is a well-used path [near the park]. Someone must have seen some suspicious behaviour at that time of the day.”

He estimated that there was tens of thousands of pounds worth of damage caused by “mindless vandals”.

Gwent Police is appealing for witnesses and information to the arson attack. Residents can contact them by calling 101 or messaging them on social media quoting reference 2200098235. Crimestoppers can also be called anonymously on 0800 555 111.

A Caerphilly County Borough Council spokesperson said: “We are currently assessing the damage to the facilities and the likely reinstatements costs to replace the equipment. Anyone with information should contact the police to assists their enquiries.”

