Watch: Mini-Michael Sheen goes viral with rousing call to arms for Wales before England match

A schoolboy has gone viral after delivering an impassioned rousing speech to inspire Wales against England.

Preston, a 8-years-old at Llangyfelach Primary, even had his video shared by the Welsh Government with a message “what he said” after his speech.

“Look, it doesn’t matter if we win or lose. We’ve made history, we’ve overcome 64 years,” he told the BBC.

“Last time Wales was back in the World Cup was back in 1958. And it’s glad to have it back in.

“But if we if we do win, we might be on to a knockout rounds. And and I’ll make history for all of Wales.

“So come on!”

The video made a big impression on Wales fans fearing the worst against England after two lacklustre performances in their first matches.

“Who needs Michael Sheen?” Sean O’Connor asked.

“This is what football truly means,” Julian Jenkins added.

“Ahh, this is the manager Aldershot are holding out for,” Will Brown said. “Lifetime contract from the age of 12.”

“Get this boy in the dressing room now!” Katie Owen said.

“Michael Sheen’s method acting speeches pre-Wales matches is getting well out of hand,” joked Darren John.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

