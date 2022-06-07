Minister announces extension of targeted intervention measures at under-fire health board

Health Minister Eluned Morgan has announced that targeted intervention measures for Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board will be extended to include services at Ysbyty Glan Clwyd.

The decision, made following a tripartite meeting as part of the NHS Wales Escalation Framework today, follows ongoing concerns relating to the health board in a number of areas.

Last month Healthcare Inspectorate Wales designated Ysbyty Glan Clwyd as a Service Requiring Significant Improvement following an investigation dating back to January.

During an unannounced onsite inspection that took place between 3-5 May a numbery of patient safety concerns were identified and during that inspection HIW also identified areas where Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board’s actions in response to a previous Quality Check had failed to lead to any improvement.

The targeted intervention measures announced today are intended to support cultural change and promote leadership at Ysbyty Glan Clwyd and also continue to monitor the hospital’s centralised vascular services

The minister also confirmed national clinical leads will be deployed to the Emergency Department at Ysbyty Glan Clwyd to address the concerns identified by Healthcare Inspectorate Wales.

Targeted intervention is the second highest level of oversight by the Welsh government, one step below special measures.

Outstanding concerns

“This decision reflects serious and outstanding concerns about the leadership, governance and progress in Ysbyty Glan Clwyd, including the vascular service and the emergency department,” the minister said.

“I wish to reassure both patients and communities served by the health board and staff working for it that day to day services will not be negatively impacted. However, there are significant areas of concern to be considered by the board.

“Given the seriousness and exceptional nature of this escalation, these arrangements will be monitored closely and reviewed early to ensure progress.”

The Health Minister also said an independent assessment of the progress that has been made against recent mental health reviews will be commissioned and asked the health board to review current governance, audit and effectiveness capacity and work with Improvement Cymru to invest in a rapid education and support programme for improvement skills.

It will also be asked to ensure that a senior appointment is made to Director of Safety and Improvement post.

A further tripartite meeting will take place no later than the end of October 2022.

