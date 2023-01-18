Minister announces increase to NHS Wales training budget

Wales’ Health Minister has announced the creation of extra training places for nurses and paramedics thanks to an 8% increase in the NHS training budget.

Almost 400 more nurse training places will be created thanks to the uplift.

The Welsh Government has approved Health Education and Improvement Wales’ (HEIW)’s ambitious Education and Training Plan 2023-24 for NHS Wales, backed by a record £281m investment package.

This is the ninth consecutive year that health professional education and training budgets will have increased in Wales.

The plan will support 527 extra training places for a wide range of NHS professionals, from scientists and pharmacists to occupational therapists and physiotherapists, as well as nurses.

Adult nurse training places will increase by 14% from 1,651 to 1,892 due to the extra funding, while child nurse training places will rise from 175 to 192 – a 9.7% increase and the number of places for mental health will jump by 29% from 410 to 530.

Investment

The number of training places will also increase for midwives, physiotherapists, occupational therapists, paramedics and pharmacy technicians.

Health Minister Eluned Morgan said: “Despite the inflationary pressures on our budget we are committed to investing in the NHS workforce in Wales.

“I am delighted to increase training places once again for nurses and the many other health professions, which are the backbone of our health service.

“A well-trained NHS workforce with the right skills is essential to providing a sustainable high-quality care to people across Wales and improving standards in our health service.

“These additional training places will deliver a workforce which can respond to the challenges of the future.

“The Welsh NHS currently has more people working in it than at any time in its history, focusing on prevention and care across every community.”

Lisa Llewelyn, Director of Nurse and Health Professional Education at HEIW, added: “This plan has been developed in collaboration with key stakeholders from the NHS in Wales and will support current and future workforce numbers.

“Building on growth from previous years, the additional education and training places will mean increased numbers of a range of qualified healthcare professionals being available to deliver quality care to our population and work in Wales in a range of roles and locations.”

