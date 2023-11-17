Minister approves farm site sale for development of 500 new homes

Climate Change Minister Julie James has approved the proposed sale of the Upper Cosmeston Farm site for a residential development of more than 500 new homes.

Proposals for the site will be required to meet what are described as “new and demanding net zero carbon living standards”.

More than 500 new homes will be built on the plot, with a requirement for 50% to be affordable to support the government’s commitment to deliver 20,000 affordable homes by 2026.

Development of the land owned by the Welsh Government was established in the Vale of Glamorgan Local Development Plan and will also see a new primary school, public open spaces, an active travel route and community facilities also being constructed.

Climate emergency

Climate Change Minister Julie James said: “The Welsh Government has a central role in addressing the climate emergency in Wales and we must lead by example in residential developments.

“We have been working closely with the Vale of Glamorgan on the development proposals for Upper Cosmeston Farm to ensure they meet the objectives I have previously laid out to deliver wider housing and social benefits.

“We are committed to creating a greener, stronger and fairer Wales and would encourage bidders to be innovative and go beyond the objectives set out to create beautiful homes and places that are high quality, energy efficient, low carbon and sustainable.”

The disposal is being managed on behalf of the Welsh Government by international property consultancy, Savills.

