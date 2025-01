UK Minister backs licensing law change to ‘boost’ pubs and bars

Former levelling up secretary Michael Gove urged councils at the time “to do everything they can to help pubs get open earlier”, because the Government would have had to recall MPs to Parliament to approve the blanket licensing change.Dame Diana told MPs there had been “no major increases in crime and disorder” during past extensions, but she warned: “The police have previously expressed some concerns about licensing extensions relating to sporting events, namely football.“It’s therefore of the utmost importance that the police have the opportunity to put forward their views and we would always give due weight to any concerns raised before pressing ahead with an extension of licensing hours.”

Mr Ranger said the Bill would “have the two-fold impact of saving businesses both time and money, and also means local licensing authorities avoid the strain of being required to process large numbers of individual applications, possibly at very late notice”.

Turning to events of national and international importance, he said: “These events bring us together to share in these occasions, the joy of them and also perhaps inevitable trauma of when England lose on penalties again – or the anticipated jubilation of when Wales reaches the World Cup final, and of course the day when Wrexham reach the FA Cup final.”

Conservative shadow policing minister Matt Vickers, who is also the MP for Stockton West, said: “While it may be unlikely, I remain hopeful that one day the mighty Stockton Town will take advantage of these changes with a future appearance late in the evening during a Champions League final.

“In the meantime, while I might have to wait a while for that, I express our support for this change and look forward to taking advantage of it during the next international tournament.”