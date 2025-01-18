UK Minister backs licensing law change to ‘boost’ pubs and bars

A UK minister has backed licensing law changes which could make it easier for pubs to open during major sports or royal events.

Dame Diana Johnson said it was “sadly not possible” for the Government to ease opening time restrictions when England faced Spain in the Fifa Women’s World Cup final almost two years ago.

But MPs including Dame Diana backed the Licensing Hours Extension Bill at its second reading on Friday, and it will undergo further scrutiny at a later date.

Labour MP Andrew Ranger, who brought forward the private member’s bill, told the Commons that the Bill could provide “a boost to the hospitality sector”.