Minister backs Wales’ esports industry as a global leader

Minister for Culture, Skills and Social Partnership, Jack Sargeant MS, took part in a landmark event in the Senedd to promote Wales’s thriving esports industry and the government’s commitment to providing the safest and most engaging environment for young gamers.

The event,hosted by Esports Wales and Ygam, was sponsored by Carolyn Thomas MS, with a host of elected members from all parties in attendance.

Politicians were given the chance to play video games firsthand, experiencing the growth of the esports industry and discovering how the partnership between Ygam, an award-winning charity, and Esports Wales, the national esports body, is positioning Wales as a global leader.

The partnership is focused on ensuring that young people can enjoy esports while developing their skills in a safe and supportive environment.

Priority sector

Minister for the Creative Industries, Jack Sargeant MS, said: “It was great to hear first-hand about the steps Esports Wales and YGAM are taking to make Wales a safe and exciting place for young people to engage in esports.

“Gaming (including esports) is a priority sector for the Welsh Government and I’m keen do all I can to support its growth and gain an international reputation for Wales as a centre for this rapidly growing industry.”

Esports Wales has garnered significant success in recent years, with notable achievements such as winning a gold medal in the Rocket League Open competition at the Commonwealth Esports Championships in 2022.

The team also secured a silver medal in the eFootball women’s competition and a bronze in the eFootball open event.

They have taken teams all over the world competing in the IESF World Esports Championships, and 6th placement in the European Hado Championships.

Growing popularity

Additionally, Wales’s recent full membership in the European Esports Federation further underscores the country’s commitment to advancing the esports industry.

The growing popularity of esports in Wales is reflected in the increasing number of schools and colleges offering esports programmes. The inaugural Esports Wales Schools and Colleges Cup was held in 2023.

Dr Jane Rigbye, Chief Executive Officer at Ygam, said: “We chose to partner with Esports Wales because we recognise the incredible work they are doing to lead the way in the esports industry.

“It’s hard to find a young person who doesn’t either play video games or watch esports regularly. While gaming is an exciting and engaging activity, many online experiences come with emerging risks.

“As such, we all have a responsibility—especially when it comes to young people—to safeguard them in everything they do online.

“We are delighted to have the support of the Minister and the Welsh Government in helping to establish Wales as the leading national body in this booming global industry.”

Safeguarding

A recent Mumsnet survey of over 1,000 parents revealed the central role that video games now play in the daily lives of many families. More than half (55%) of parents reported that their child plays video games at least once a day, and a third (32%) noted that their child plays multiple times a day.

However, the survey also highlighted concerns surrounding excessive screen time, with 78% of parents raising this issue. Parents of boys were particularly concerned about the risk of video game addiction.

Through their partnership, Esports Wales and Ygam are working together to educate young gamers across Wales on the potential harms associated with gaming, ensuring that they can enjoy esports while being safeguarded from risks.

Ygam provides offer free educational training and resources on the topics for teachers, parents and anyone who works with young people.

Despite only 35% of parents reporting that their children have received education on gaming, an overwhelming 88% of parents believe that schools should provide education on the potential harms of gaming.

Additionally, 99% of parents agree that this education should begin by the end of Key Stage 2, with 82% also advocating for schools to deliver education on gambling harms.

As part of the partnership, Ygam branding will feature on the front and back of the players’ jerseys for the Esports Wales national team, while Ygam will also work with Esports Wales to deliver specialist educational workshops across Wales to individuals and groups.

