Minister calls for infected blood payments ‘as quickly as possible’

Cabinet Office minister Nick Thomas-Symonds said he has told officials to work “as quickly as possible” to ensure victims of the infected blood scandal receive compensation.

He said he was concerned about families receiving “conflicting” information after reports some of those affected had been told payments would not be received before Christmas.

The BBC reported at least 10 bereaved families had been sent letters saying fresh paperwork needed to be submitted before interim payments of £100,000 were made.

Contaminated blood

More than 30,000 people who received NHS treatment between the 1970s and early 1990s were infected with contaminated blood.

Many contracted several viruses including hepatitis C and HIV.

Some 3,000 people died as a result and survivors are living with lifelong health implications.

Mr Thomas-Symonds told the BBC: “I am concerned that families who have already suffered so much have received conflicting assessments of their position.

“I have instructed officials to work as quickly as possible with the infected blood community and representatives of the probate services to ensure people are able to access money to which they are entitled as soon as possible.”

Shocked

Haemophilia Society chief executive Kate Burt said the rejection of claims without explanation had left families “shocked and angry”.

“This cruelty is simply unacceptable and undermines trust in the government’s ability to deliver a fair and compassionate compensation process,” she told the BBC.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves announced in October’s Budget that £11.8 billion will be set aside to compensate those impacted by the infected blood scandal.

The Infected Blood Compensation Authority (IBCA) has been tasked with administering the compensation.

Last month, Mr Thomas-Symonds told the House of Commons a “sympathetic” approach would be taken to compensation claims which were experiencing difficulties in providing evidence.

