Minister confirms Covid booster jabs will be rolled out this autumn

The Health Minister Eluned Morgan has confirmed the Welsh Government will follow the interim advice issued by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) to provide an autumn Covid-19 booster programme in preparation for winter.

The committee recommends that those in older age groups, residents in care homes for older adults, frontline health and social care workers, and those with certain underlying health conditions receive a booster vaccine ahead of the winter period.

This will help protect against hospital admission and death during a period when individuals and the health service are at their most vulnerable, the JCVI said.

In a written statement the minister said: “Together with my UK counterparts, I have accepted this interim advice.

“The JCVI will continue to consider the inclusion of further groups for the autumn programme over the coming weeks and I look forward to receiving its final advice in due course.

“In the meantime, NHS Wales has already started work to plan for implementation of the programme, alongside the operation of the current vaccination campaigns, including the ongoing spring booster campaign.”

Last week the government confirmed the spring booster programme will conclude at the end of June to enable everyone receiving their jab to be eligible again between September and December.

The JVCI has recommended a minimum three-month gap before getting the autumn jab.

Those eligible for the spring booster include adults aged 75 years and over, residents in a care home for older adults, and individuals aged 12 years and over who are immunosuppressed.

Excellent protection

Professor Wei Shen Lim, chair of Covid-19 vaccination on the JCVI, said that last year’s autumn booster programme provided “excellent protection” against Covid-19.

“Last year’s autumn booster vaccination programme provided excellent protection against severe Covid-19, including against the Omicron variant.

“We have provided interim advice on an autumn booster programme for 2022 so that the NHS and care homes are able to start the necessary operational planning, to enable high levels of protection for more vulnerable individuals and frontline healthcare staff over next winter.

