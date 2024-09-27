Minister defends herself after bizarre ‘white men’ attack by Tory Senedd leader

Emily Price

A Welsh Government minister has defended herself after the leader of the Senedd Conservatives shared a video of her from seven years ago claiming she had attacked “white men”.

Andrew RT Davies shared the 16 second clip of Minister for Children and Social Care Dawn Bowden on Thursday (September 26) with the caption, “Another Labour Senedd member attacks white men. This is today’s Labour Party.”

In the video posted to Mr Davies’ social media accounts, Ms Bowden said: “I along with many others was dismayed to see the Vale of Glamorgan Council announce a new cabinet which consisted of seven white men following the local council elections.”

Online supporters of Mr Davies branded the minister a “racist” with one commenter saying she was “seeking the affection of black men”.

The video also attracted a string of offensive comments about Ms Bowden’s appearance as well as calls for her to be “hauled over coals”.

Senedd records show the clip is not recent – but was taken from a longer speech the Labour MS made in the Chamber back in 2017.

‘Diversity’

Vale of Glamorgan Council’s current cabinet led by Cllr Lis Burnett no longer comprises of seven men, but now consists of five women and three men.

Speaking seven years ago, Ms Bowden said: “As it is now 2017 and not 1917, I, along with many others, I’m sure, was dismayed to see the Vale of Glamorgan Council announce a new cabinet that consisted of seven white men following the local council elections.

“I welcome the Welsh Government’s initiatives to encourage diversity and applaud councils like Caerphilly, which, whilst not quite achieving full gender balance, has appointed four women to a cabinet of nine.

“If, as I hope, Merthyr council remains in Labour control following the delayed Cyfarthfa ward election tomorrow, I will be encouraging the council to make positive moves towards a gender-balanced cabinet there, but also acknowledge that there’s still much work to do in that council area, too.

“So, will you join me, Cabinet Secretary, in urging all local authorities in Wales to look at appointing cabinets that are far more reflective of the populations that they serve?”

‘Proud’

Reacting to Mr Davies’ comments about her, Ms Bowden said: “I was proud to stand up for diversity then, as I am now. The Tories need to move into 21st Century.”

It’s the second time this week the most senior Conservative in Wales has hit out at a female Labour politician for calling for more diversity in Welsh politics.

On Wednesday (September 25) he shared a clip of Cabinet Secretary for Social Justice Jane Hutt during a debate on Senedd reform in which she asked Members if they were interested in what the new expanded Senedd will look like in 2026.

She said: “Do you want to come back to a Senedd full of white men? No. So please take some time to look at what we can do in terms of the 2026 guidance.”

There are currently 26 women Members of the Senedd and 34 men.

Only three MSs are from BAME backgrounds, Vaughan Gething, Altaf Hussain and Natasha Asghar – the first woman of colour ever to be elected to the Senedd.

Sharing the video, Mr Davies said: “Very telling words from this Labour minister in the Senedd about white men.

“She almost certainly wouldn’t say this about any other group.”

