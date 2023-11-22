Minister mocked after ‘welcoming’ opposition MSs to chamber

Emily Price

Economy Minister Vaughan Gething has been mocked after he made a point of theatrically welcoming opposition MSs to the chamber during plenary today.

The leader of the Welsh Conservatives, Andrew RT Davies locked horns with the economy minister with a joke about a future Labour leadership bid.

In the Senedd on Tuesday (November 22) Mr Gething first offered an over the top welcome to Welsh Conservative MS Paul Davies before answering a question about supporting small businesses in Wales.

Mr Davies hit back at the economy minister saying: “Just in case you haven’t noticed minister I do turn up to this chamber on a very regular basis.”

A few moments later, the leader of the opposition asked the economy minister a question on the Cardiff Capital Region city deal.

Welcome

Mr Gething responded in a similar vein saying: “I welcome the member to the chamber this afternoon.”

Presiding Officer, Elin Jones cut across the Welsh Government minister saying: “I just need to point out that it’s for me to welcome members to the chamber.

“Many members here are frequent visitors and do not need to be welcomed every time they’re in the chamber.”

Mr Gething interrupted saying: “Indeed, it’s great to see the member in the chamber this afternoon.”

The leader of the Welsh Conservatives hit back at the economy minister saying: “I genuinely don’t have a vote in the Labour leadership bid that’s coming up, minister but it is nice to see you here today, because I didn’t see you yesterday.”

Mr Gething is currently seen as the front runner in the next party leadership election to find a successor to Mark Drakeford.

An article thought to be intended to promote the candidacy of the Welsh government minister was recently published by The Guardian newspaper and shared by several other ministers on social media.

