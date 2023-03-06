Minister pays visit to support hub for those affected by 2 Sister closure

A Welsh minister has visited the Employment Support Hub set up to offer help and advice to those affected by the 2 Sisters announcement to close its site.

The 2 Sisters Food Group first announced its intention to close its poultry processing factory in Llangefni on 25 January, without warning and without consulting its workforce.

The Welsh Government established a task force in an effort to save the plant, but the company continued with its plans to press ahead with the closure which will see the loss of 730 jobs.

The support hub at the Bryn Cefni Business Centre was set up rapidly following the initial announcement, involving a number of organisations including Working Wales, Citizens Advice and Job Centre Plus.

Blow

Minister for Social Justice Jane Hutt met some of the organisations, affected members of the workforce and Unite the Union at the centre to hear about the support and advice being offered.

The Minister said: “The news about 2 Sisters is very disappointing and is clearly a significant blow to Llangefni and wider community. We will continue to do all we can to support all those affected by this announcement.

“I’d like to thank all the organisations involved in the Employment Support Hub for the important work they are doing offering help and advice at this difficult and uncertain time.

“The Task Force continues with its work with all parties working together to deliver a sustainable future for the local economy.”

In the statement announcing the closure plans, the 2 Sisters Food Group said the closure was a result of “continuing challenges facing the food manufacturing sector”.

The company said the Llangefni site is “not sustainable” as the cost to produce there is higher and would require “significant investment to bring it up to the standards of our other factories”.

Anglesey’s Education and the Welsh Language portfolio holder, Councillor Ieuan Williams, who met with the Minister for Social Justice, Jane Hutt, said: “I welcomed the visit and an opportunity to discuss this important matter with the Minister.

“We are extremely concerned about the potential impacts of the 2 Sisters announcement on the workers and the Island’s communities.

“We are committed to the Task Force, and focusing our efforts to ensure the workers receive the best possible support and advice at this extremely uncertain time.”

