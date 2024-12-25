Minister praises new training scheme for the film and TV industry in Wales

Wales’ Minister for Creative Industries, Jack Sargeant has praised a new Welsh language scheme which offers on-set training at BBC Studios Drama Productions in Cardiff.

The Pobol y Cwm Academy, launched at the National Eisteddfod earlier in the year, is an initiative from Stop Un Stop / One Stop Shop, which provides a pathway for creatives to enter or progress within the film and TV industry in Wales.

Jack Sargeant recently visited the latest cohort of trainees during a busy day working on the set of Welsh language soap opera, Pobol y Cwm, which recently celebrated 50 years on air.

‘Innovative’

He said: “It’s fantastic to visit BBC Studios and the Pobol y Cwm Academy to see this truly innovative way of teaching new skills to people entering the industry for the first time, and up-skilling others in a live environment, and in a creative sector that is growing in Wales.

“Creative Wales is committed to working in partnership with the screen sector, and this training scheme is an excellent example of that.

“The Welsh Government is pleased to provide £300,000 of funding over two years towards the BFI Skills Cluster for Wales, ensuring a coordinated approach to training for those looking to enter the sector as well as those already working in it.”

Hands-on experience

The Pobol y Cwm Academy – a BBC Studios-led initiative – took place over 12 days, offering a combination of classroom training and hands-on experience including the trainees delivering a five-day shoot.

An earlier group received training on BBC Studios’ Welsh language drama production Anfamol in October.

Each trainee was fully supported by an experienced Head of Department, as well as receiving full pastoral support from the BBC Studios Training Executive.

Aled Owen, one of the Pobol y Cwm Academy trainees, said: “The Pobol y Cwm Academy offers the opportunity to learn from long-term television that shoots year-round. It’s both a safety net for people working within the industry, and it’s very exciting.

“It’s important to have things like Pobol y Cwm, and new things, which happens to be based in Wales, so that Wales’ character is on the screen for people all over the world to see.

“The mile-a-minute nature of Pobol y Cwm has impressed me to no end. I am just honoured to have been a fly on the wall during this academy, getting to witness the amazing work that’s going on here.”

Privilege

Kris Green, BBC Studios Training Executive, added: “It’s been a real privilege to see the trainees develop their skills through the Pobol y Cwm Academy. These young creatives will finish their training with skills and experiences that put them in an excellent position to further develop their careers and continue to make inspiring content.

“BBC Studios is committed to developing the next generation of editorial and production talent and the Pobol y Cwm Academy is a shining example of that in action.”

Siop Un Stop / One Stop Shop is a collaborative partnership of Welsh training providers, further and higher educators and industry organisations. It is the BFI’s Skills Cluster for Wales – led by Sgil Cymru and with the support of BBC Studios and the Welsh Government, via Creative Wales.

