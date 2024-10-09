Minister rejects calls for free youth travel

Chris Haines – ICNN Senedd reporter

The Welsh Government has poured cold water on calls for free public transport for young people.

Ken Skates, Wales’ transport secretary, warned that financial pressures make it impossible to both bring buses back under public control and offer free transport for youngsters.

In his response to a Senedd report on free public transport, Mr Skates said the Welsh Government would instead focus limited resources on reversing 40 years of privatisation.

He said: “We cannot commit to free fares for young people at this time.”

Wales’ children’s commissioner, petitioners and the Welsh Youth Parliament have all added their voices to a chorus of calls for a free travel scheme.

And, as part of an inquiry, Senedd members took evidence on the feasibility of Wales following Scotland’s lead by making buses free for under-22s.

But the Welsh Government rejected half of the petitions committee recommendations.

‘Unaffordable’

Carolyn Thomas, who chairs the committee, raised petitioners’ concerns about public transport being unaffordable, with rail, coach and bus tickets up 33 to 74% in ten years.

She said this is especially worrying given that 23% of people have no access to a car.

Leading a Senedd debate on October 9, the Labour MS said the Welsh Government had hoped to explore capped fares but budgetary pressures have made this difficult.

Ms Thomas, who is also chair of the cross-party group on public transport, warned much is hanging on planned bus reforms and the introduction of franchising.

She told the Senedd: “I believe that the will is there to replace existing concessions with universal free or low-cost travel for our young people here in Wales.

“I am hopeful that, even in these straitened times, a way can be found to achieve this sooner rather than later. And, in the meantime, young people will continue to struggle.

“They deserve the best that can be offered to help them to thrive.”

‘Shortchanged’

The Conservatives’ Peter Fox said free public transport for young people has long been a policy that his party has advocated for.

Mr Fox, who represents Monmouth, told the Senedd a free travel scheme would help young people broaden their horizons and reach their full potential.

The former council leader raised concerns about the accessibility of public transport, particularly in rural Wales, due to “chronic underfunding”.

Mr Fox said Wales desperately needs investment to drastically improve public transport as he urged Welsh ministers not to “settle for being shortchanged” by Westminster.

He said: “This Welsh Government must make Wales a more inviting place for young people, providing them with more opportunities and a greater ability to move around.”

‘Massive cuts’

Peredur Owen Griffiths, Plaid Cymru’s shadow transport secretary, described the context for the committee’s report as stark with a cost-of-living crisis, a pandemic and years of austerity.

He asked: “Is it any wonder our young people are looking for some hope?”

Mr Owen Griffiths criticised “chronic underinvestment” in the rail network and “massive cuts” to bus services while the costs continue to increase.

He said soaring fares hit young people hardest because they often rely on public transport to access education, employment and social opportunities.

Mr Owen Griffiths, who represents South Wales East, warned Wales has the highest number of young people not in employment, education or training across the UK.

‘Constraints’

Responding to the debate, Mr Skates stressed that the Welsh Government fully supports the conclusions of the report and recognises the potential benefits.

But, pointing to continued funding constraints, the transport secretary said the focus will be on driving forward progress on a bus bill to enable changes to fare structures.

He told the Senedd he has asked officials to work with the children’s commissioner’s office to understand the barriers to encouraging more young people to use public transport.

Mr Skates pointed to the Welsh Government-funded MyTravelPass discount scheme.

The transport secretary committed to developing a fairer fares scheme in future “as we take back control of public transport in Wales”.

