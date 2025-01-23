Minister seeks to ease fears over prospects of foot-and-mouth disease outbreak

Mr McFadden replied in the Commons: “Those of us of a certain age will remember the appalling consequences of the last serious outbreak of foot-and-mouth in the UK over 20 years ago.

“Let me say very clearly from this despatch box that we are taking this with the utmost seriousness.

“I met with Cobra officials yesterday, I’ve asked for several briefings since the outbreak in Germany, my colleagues at Defra (Department for Environment Food and Rural Affairs) at ministerial and official level are taking this very seriously.

“We know the threat that such an outbreak would pose to our farming communities, we want to work with farmers, do everything we possibly can to protect farmers from this.

“I can say that so far there has been no outbreak in the UK.”

Mr Burghart also sought assurances that Mr McFadden is speaking to interested parties in Northern Ireland, adding: “Given the fact that Northern Ireland is so closely connected to Ireland, which is part of the EU, and consequently farmers there are very concerned that they may be affected by any spread of the disease.

“So please will he assure me that he is undertaking that work.”

Mr McFadden replied: “We will make sure that we coordinate our response with all parts of the UK.”