Minister urges reform of PM Spouses’ roles amid donation scandal
Government minister calls for a change in the way the spouses of prime ministers are treated in the wake of the donations row over Lady Victoria Starmer.
Jess Phillips, a junior Home Office minister, described the current system as a “fudge”, saying that the husband, wife or partner of the Prime Minister (PM) should either have a formal role, like that of the first lady in the US, or be a private citizen.
Spouses of PMs in the UK don’t currently have an official office or any form of secretarial support. Despite this, Phillips claims they are often expected to act as a “prop” for the prime minister and be a campaigner on public issues.
Controversy
Sir Keir Starmer, and his wife, have both recently become embroiled in a scandal surrounding ministerial donations.
Since the beginning of the scandal, Sir Keir has paid back more than £6,000 in gifts and hospitality that he had received since entering Number 10, this includes clothing gifted to Lady Victoria Starmer.
Promoting her book in at Cheltenham Literature Festival, Ms Phillips said: “I hate it. I hate wife as prop in any circumstance,”, after questioning if Kamala Harris’ husband, potential First Gentleman, would be receiving the same level of scrutiny as Lady Starmer.
Formalisation
Ms Phillips went on to describe Lady Starmer as “incredibly nice,” noting that Sir Keir is very protective of his wife and family, particularly regarding their privacy. “The way they keep their children really private gives you an idea of what she is like,” Phillips said.
“It just must be horrible, and I don’t think there is anyone who Keir is more protective of than her.”
Phillips called for the role of the prime minister’s spouse to be formalised in some way. Without any official office, secretariat, or support, she argued that it is unreasonable to expect the spouse to take on such responsibilities.
“You have to formalise it in some way and create some infrastructure, or otherwise she’s been expected to do all this stuff without any office, any secretariat, any support,” she said.
Comparisons
In making her point, Phillips drew comparisons to Cherie Blair, wife of former Prime Minister Tony Blair, who faced similar struggles during his time in office.
“If I compare it to Cherie Blair, who I think said she was going to carry on, and then it just became untenable for her to carry on in the manner in which she had worked before very eminently…”
Phillips highlighted the need for clearer boundaries. “We don’t have landing zones for women, we don’t, we just don’t. So, she either has no role and she can be a private individual and just be left alone in everything, or, like in America, she has a role.”
Does Lady Starmer want things both ways, to be able to carry on having a real job, and keeping the family out of the public eye, but also getting to strut around feeling important and accepting political donations for her clothes?
How would it have worked with Carrie when Boris Johnson came in, who at that time was still legally married to his 2nd wife, and moving a woman who was technically his mistress into 10 Downing Street?
It should be borne in mind, that the Prime Minister’s wife is not the First Lady in the UK. That role belongs to the Queen, whether she be Sovereign in her own right or Consort.
Ahh yes its privately educated & privileged working class Labour party MP Jess Phillips……
It is incredulous she would not have known where the donations were coming from.
Like wife of Latest Labour Chief Staff receiving a cash donation in her bid to become an MP, from the same thing tank that her husband, used head up and was fined for failing to declare £730,000 in donations.