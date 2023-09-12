Ministers accused of ‘neglecting NHS dentistry’ in Wales

The Welsh Liberal Democrats have accused the Welsh Government of neglecting NHS dentistry after releasing new figures detailing the high level of contracts being returned to health boards.

According to data revealed by the party, in the year to April 2023, 22 NHS dentistry contracts were returned to local health boards at a value of more than £7.4m.

A further seven practices reduced their NHS commitment, to a value of £1.6m.

Commenting after two dental practices in Pembrokeshire announced they would be ending their NHS provision later this year, the leader of the Welsh Liberal Democrats Jane Dodds, said: “Thousands of people across the country are being denied NHS dental treatment because Labour Ministers in Cardiff Bay have failed to take any real responsibility for the crisis in NHS dentistry.

“The decision of two more practices in Hywel Dda to end their NHS commitment will mean people in Whitland and Haverfordwest will find it even harder to be treated by an NHS dentist.

“They will join the thousands of people who have faced waiting months for treatment, travelling miles to access an NHS dentist, or paying for private care.

“The Welsh Government is neglecting NHS dentistry, and we risk more and more dentists across the country voting with their feet and leaving the NHS if Labour Ministers don’t act now.”

“Fairer”

A Welsh Government spokesperson said: “Around 95% of general dental services have been retained since April 2022. For the 5% that have been handed back, the funding remains with the health board for it to commission replacement services. Where contracts are terminated or reduced in value, most are successfully re-procured.

“We have increased funding for dentistry by more than £27m compared to 2018-19, including an extra £2m a year since last year for health boards to address local access issues. Nearly 235,000 patients who have historically not been able to get a dental appointment have gained access since April 2022.

“We have also started formal negotiations for a new dental contract which aim to develop a contract that is fairer for both patients and the dental profession”.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

