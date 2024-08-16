Ministers in Wales and Westminster commit to ‘partnership’ to reform railway

Ministers in Wales and Westminster say they have pledged to “work in partnership” to reform the railway, improve infrastructure, and deliver better services for passengers.

At a meeting in London this week, Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Transport and North Wales, Ken Skates, and UK Government Rail Minister, Lord Hendy, discussed the Welsh Government’s priorities for UK rail reform.

These include developing a locally driven business unit for Great British Railways in Wales, creating a Welsh enhancements programme and giving Wales a greater say on the specification of cross-border services.

Transport Secretary, Ken Skates said: “I’m excited about the UK Government’s plans for rail reform. We’ve committed to working in partnership, alongside industry, to shape a bright future for rail in Wales.

“The decision which finally calls time on the broken rail franchising system was an important step. It means the Wales and Borders rail service will remain in public hands – making it easier to integrate rail with bus and deliver on our vision of One Network, One Timetable, One Ticket.

“We’re also working closely with the UK Government to develop a jointly agreed programme of future rail infrastructure enhancements in Wales.”

Reform

Rail Minister, Lord Hendy said: “We are determined to reform our railways to deliver better services for passengers across all of Great Britain and create a new long-term strategy for a modern, integrated network with passengers at its heart.

“I look forward to working closely with the Welsh Government on its transport priorities and our shared ambitions for rail, delivering infrastructure improvements across the country to boost opportunities and economic growth.”

Plaid Cymru says there’s a cap on Labour’s aspirations for Wales “with no mention of devolving rail nor giving Wales the £4bn owed from England’s HS2 project”.

A spokesperson said: “We welcome bringing rail across the UK into public ownership, ensuring that the Wales and Borders rail service will remain in public hands.

“Rail passengers in Wales experience frequent cancellations, delays and expensive fares. Despite promises from the Labour Welsh Government that a majority of journeys would be on new trains by 2023, passengers are still waiting for this much needed overhaul of old stock, now promised by the end of 2024.

“If Labour are serious about improving passenger outcomes, then we cannot see any further delay in securing the devolution of rail nor the billions owed to Wales.”

